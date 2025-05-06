Invisinet Technologies: Invisinet and SecureXperts Announce Partnership to Deliver Embedded Zero Trust Capabilities for CSfC-Compliant Environments

HOUSTON, TX AND MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Invisinet Technologies, a leader in next-generation Zero Trust Identity and Access Management (IAM), today announced a strategic partnership with SecureXperts, a premier cybersecurity solutions provider specializing in high-assurance identity frameworks. As part of this agreement, Invisinet's lightweight Zero Trust software will be embedded within SecureXperts' Black PearlTM platform to meet stringent requirements of the National Security Agency (NSA) Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) Program.

This collaboration delivers a secure-by-design, identity-centric solution tailored to protect classified communications in multi-domain environments. By combining SecureXperts' trusted endpoint platform with Invisinet's real-time identity cloaking and access enforcement, the joint solution provides full-spectrum compliance with NSA, NIST, and CSfC standards.

"This partnership marks an exciting milestone in Invisinet's re-entry into the high-security government and intelligence agency space," said Brendan Sullivan, CEO of Invisinet. "SecureXperts has created a secure computing platform that aligns perfectly with national security priorities. Embedding Invisinet's Zero Trust software directly into the Black Pearl platform enables CSfC-compliant environments to gain rapid, auditable, and resilient identity protection - all without overhauling existing infrastructure."

SecureXperts' Black Pearl system is engineered with FIPS-validated hardware meeting the high assurance cyber and physical security mission requirements of the NSA, DoD, Defense Federal Acquisition Register (DFARS) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). With Invisinet's Zero Trust architecture embedded, each device benefits from micro-segmentation, session cloaking, and continuous identity validation - enabling compliance with CSfC Capability Packages while simplifying deployment across secure enclaves.

"We selected Invisinet as a partner because of its unique software-based approach to Zero Trust enforcement and enhancing security controls using Invisinet's First Packet AuthentificationTM security process," said Darnell Washington, President of SecureXperts. "Together, we're delivering a turnkey solution that simplifies how agencies meet CSfC requirements for confidentiality, integrity, and controlled access - without sacrificing operational agility."

The joint solution will be introduced during the Commercial Solutions for Classified Program Conference 2025 and will be available for demonstration through authorized SecureXperts and Invisinet channel partners beginning in Q3 2025.

Invisinet Technologies is a cybersecurity technology company specializing in innovative solutions that protect network infrastructure and critical assets from advanced threats. Invisinet's Zero Trust software enables cloaking of network assets and enforcement of identity-based access through First Packet Authentication, as well as granular identity-based micro-segmentation. Originally developed for the U.S. Department of Defense, Invisinet's technology is now deployed across a range of high-security environments. For more information, visit www.invisinet.com .

SecureXperts is a leading provider of secure identity authentication and access control technologies purpose-built for national security and classified environments. Its Black Pearl secure platform and managed trust services are engineered to meet the highest levels of cybersecurity assurance required by government and defense agencies. Learn more at www.securexperts.com .

