Dienstag, 06.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bohr-Jackpot: Silberunternehmen meldet herausragende Ergebnisse und steigert Ressourcenpotenzial
WKN: 882656 | ISIN: US9174881089 | Ticker-Symbol: UTM
Frankfurt
06.05.25 | 08:00
45,200 Euro
-0,44 % -0,200
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,00047,80016:48
ACCESS Newswire
06.05.2025 16:02 Uhr
85 Leser
Utah Medical Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Finanznachrichten News

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Utah Medical Products, Inc. (Nasdaq:UTMD) announces that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of thirty and one-half cents ($.305) per share of common stock payable on July 3, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 16, 2025. This is a 1.7% increase over the dividend declared in the same quarter of the prior year.

Utah Medical Products, Inc., with particular interest in health care for women and their babies, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of disposable and reusable specialty medical devices recognized by clinicians in over a hundred countries around the world as the standard for obtaining optimal long-term outcomes for their patients. For more information about Utah Medical Products, Inc., visit UTMD's website at www.utahmed.com.

Contact: Brian Koopman
(801) 566-1200

SOURCE: Utah Medical Products, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/utah-medical-products-inc.-announces-quarterly-dividend-1023562

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.