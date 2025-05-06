Heroic Pictures: Tickets Now on Sale for 'The American Miracle - Our Nation is No Accident'

Powerful Docudrama Exploring God's Hand in America's Founding Hits Theatres Nationwide From Fathom Entertainment June 9-11

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Heroic Pictures, in partnership with Fathom Entertainment, the leading specialty distributor of content to theatrical partners worldwide, is pleased to announce that tickets are now available for the highly anticipated docudrama, The American Miracle - Our Nation is No Accident. Audiences nationwide can now secure seats for the limited three-day theatrical release, coming to theatres June 9, 10, and 11, 2025, just ahead of America's 250th anniversary.

Tickets for The American Miracle - Our Nation is No Accident may be purchased at FathomEntertainment.com and participating theatre box offices(theatre locations are subject to change).

Inspired by the New York Times bestselling book by celebrated author and radio host Michael Medved, The American Miracle explores the providential moments that shaped the United States - from Revolutionary War victories that defied the odds, to the extraordinary longevity of pivotal leaders such as George Washington.

Featuring a stellar cast including Pat Boone, Kevin Sorbo, Daniel Shippey, Nicole C. Mullen, Cameron Arnett, James Arnold Taylor and Libby Smallbone, in addition to distinguished historians and commentators including Academy Award® winning actor Richard Dreyfuss, Joseph Ellis, Robert P. George and Akhil Reed Amar, the film brings together gripping storytelling with scholarly insight to offer a fresh and inspiring look at America's origins.

The American Miracle illuminates the undeniable thread of divine intervention throughout America's story - reminding audiences that the freedoms and liberties we cherish were not granted by government, but by God.

"With the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on the horizon, now is the perfect time for Americans to rediscover the miracles that helped forge our nation," said Executive Producer Ralf Augstroze. "We want this film to inspire people to reflect on the spiritual heritage of our country and to pass that story on to future generations."

Executive Producer Douglas Maddox added, "This is not just a film about history - it's a call to remember the divine purpose behind America's creation and to issue a challenge to live up to that legacy today."

Directed by Timothy P. Mahoney, the film emphasizes the biblical values embedded in the American experiment and the importance of gratitude for God's guiding hand in our nation's past.

"Freedom doesn't come from politicians. It doesn't come from policy," said Mahoney. "It ultimately comes from the God in whom we place our trust; that's what the Founders understood and acknowledged in our Declaration of Independence."

For more information, visit AmericanMiracleMovie.com.

About Heroic Pictures



Heroic Pictures is a motion picture studio telling true stories of God acting in history, shedding light on the lives of heroic people and events that have shaped our past and inspire our future.

About Fathom Entertainment

Fathom Entertainment is the leading global specialty distributor of live and pre-recorded content to theatres. For more than 20 years, Fathom has pioneered theatrical distribution of events and special engagements, including performing arts, movies, episodic content, and other special event programming across various genres and formats. Fathom offers content creators a worldwide cinema distribution network by operating in 45 countries and boasts a live digital broadcast network of more than 1,100 locations. Fathom is owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), and Regal Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L). For more information, visit FathomEntertainment.com.

