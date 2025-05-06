Onit Unveils CounselMatch, a New Directory Powered by SurePoint's Leopard Solutions

Strengthening its AI-native platform, CounselMatch gives clients the ability to search, identify, and access critical data about 5,800 law firms and 400,000 attorneys, transforming panel management and legal operations

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Onit, the global leader in AI-native legal operations solutions, today announced the launch of CounselMatch, a powerful directory of law firm and attorney information. Powered by SurePoint's Leopard Solutions, CounselMatch is the latest milestone in Onit's ongoing evolution of its Unity platform, providing corporate legal departments with smarter, faster ways to find and manage external counsel relationships.

Built into Unity, CounselMatch offers seamless visibility into a continually updated database of 400,000 attorneys and 5,800 law firms. Important criteria like responsiveness, billing structure, and attorney retention will help current and new customers of Onit identify, vet, and select new legal partners. By embedding this intelligence directly into the platform, Onit empowers legal teams to increase operational efficiency, make more informed decisions, and find qualified and cost-competitive firms with unprecedented speed and confidence.

"At Onit, we are relentlessly innovating to help corporate legal departments work smarter," said Michael Farlekas, CEO of Onit. "The launch of CounselMatch-leveraging Leopard's industry-leading data-builds on our AI-first vision and extends the capabilities of the Unity platform, helping customers find the best firms and attorneys for their global needs. By bringing together world-class data and seamless access, we're removing friction from vendor management and helping teams focus on what matters most-delivering business value."

Reimagining Legal Vendor Management with AI-Powered Insights

Accessible through the "Vendors" section within Unity, CounselMatch offers a one-stop resource for finding, vetting, and managing outside counsel-integrated into the same platform where legal teams track matters, manage contracts, and monitor legal spend. With information refreshed every day, customers can rely on up-to-date profiles, ensuring that panel decisions are grounded in current insights.

"Accurate, timely information is the bedrock of effective legal operations," said Eric Thurston, CEO of SurePoint. "Our partnership with Onit ensures that corporate legal teams have immediate access to critical data, integrated directly into their daily workflows. Together, we're enabling smarter decisions and stronger partnerships in a fast-changing legal landscape."

"Through our integration with Onit, we're making it easier for legal departments to connect with the right firms and for law firms to stand out based on the value they deliver," said Laura Leopard, Founder and General Manager of Leopard Solutions.

CounselMatch General Availability

CounselMatch will be available later this year to current and new customers. This strategic expansion reinforces Onit's commitment to delivering the most complete AI-first platform for legal operations teams.

To be among the first to learn more, Onit customers can contact their Customer Success Manager.

About Onit

Onit is the global leader in AI-native legal operations solutions, transforming legal business processes with purpose-built technology. Onit streamlines workflows, optimizes operations, and addresses critical challenges in contract management, legal spend tracking, matter management, and compliance.

Onit empowers over 3,000 customers, supported by 15 global partners, to work smarter-boosting productivity, reducing costs, and enhancing collaboration. Founded in 2009, Onit's comprehensive solutions-including enterprise legal management (ELM), contract lifecycle management (CLM), workflows, and services-continue to redefine legal technology, helping teams focus on what matters most.

About SurePoint

SurePoint empowers law firms to thrive with a cohesive technology ecosystem that includes front-office, financial, business, and talent management. By combining advanced accounting solutions, real-time legal data, and web-based front-office tools, SurePoint redefines practice management by helping firms streamline workflows, tackle talent challenges, and maximize revenue. Through its acquisition of Leopard Solutions in 2024, SurePoint has become a premier provider of attorney and law firm data that supplements its comprehensive suite of software and data solutions for law firms.

