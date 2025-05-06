Strymon Announces New Cloudburst Ambient Reverb Plugin

A hyper-versatile algorithmic reverb with a new and groundbreaking Ensemble engine for generating orchestral-inspired pads is now available for your DAW

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Strymon Engineering ( www.strymon.net ), the Los Angeles-based manufacturer of premium guitar, plugin and Eurorack products, today announced the release of the Cloudburst ambient reverb plugin. A direct code port of their award-winning hardware pedal of the same name, the Cloudburst plugin offers a vast library of reverb sounds and orchestral-inspired synth pads, all easily controlled by a simple and elegant user interface. Initially based around the Cloud algorithm from Strymon's iconic BigSky, Cloudburst refactors the reverb at every position on the Decay knob, allowing it to be used not only for the otherworldly dreamscapes that Cloud is known for, but also for hyper-authentic rooms and halls that complement any recording style or genre of music. Controlled by a single knob, the new Ensemble engine creates synthetic pads by analyzing 48 frequency bands in the source audio and then generating corresponding upper harmonic partials of what it finds in each band. The result is harmonically rich and organic synth pads that closely follow the source audio, adding complexity and dimension to any sound it's applied to.

"One of the fun things about using a plugin version of a hardware product you know very well is the surprise and delight that come from using it differently in a session for the first time", said Sean Halley, Strymon's Head of Marketing and long-time recording professional. "The first time I tried it on tracks I couldn't wipe the grin off of my face - I put it on classical violins and guitars, drums, percussion and synths, and in every instance it could stay out of the way and remain infinitely professional, or it could change the genetic makeup of the sounds if I wanted it to. Even though the interface is very clean and simple, there is a virtual sonic universe in there to explore." Gregg Stock, Strymon co-founder and analog circuit guru said "we couldn't be happier with how it turned out. We're hoping that being able to easily run multiple Cloudbursts in a session really changes what users feel is possible, sonically. We're looking forward to hearing the music!"

The Cloudburst plugin is available now directly from Strymon and from dealers worldwide for $79 US.

Videos covering the launch and sound samples can be found at https://www.strymon.net/product/cloudburst-plugin/ and on Strymon's YouTube channel. For additional information please check out the Strymon website at https://www.strymon.net, and contact Jack Heine at marketing@strymon.net for all media or press inquiries.

About Strymon:

Based in Westlake Village, CA, Strymon Engineering manufactures an award-winning line of guitar effects pedals, Eurorack modules, processing plugins, MIDI interfaces and hyper-robust power supplies, all designed and built in the USA. Their products are mainstays in the rigs of top recording and touring professional musicians worldwide, helping these players craft their own signature sounds with creative, powerful and road-worthy gear that sounds like nothing else.

