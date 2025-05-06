TrustFinance Expands Global Reputation Platform to Help Financial Companies Build Trust and Win Business

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Now more than ever, trust drives financial decisions. TrustFinance helps financial companies boost credibility, manage reviews, and showcase regulatory transparency - all in one place.

In the highly competitive and regulation-focused financial industry, trust is not just a value - it's a vital asset. Recognizing this need, TrustFinance , a Singapore-based reputation platform tailored specifically for financial businesses, has expanded its global suite of B2B services. These services are designed to support brokers, fintech platforms, investment firms, and other financial service providers in establishing and communicating trust through transparency, credibility, and authentic customer voices.

"Your Financial Trustmark"

With the brand mission of becoming "Your Financial Trustmark," TrustFinance provides financial companies with dedicated spaces to shape and showcase their reputation. Unlike broad-based review platforms, TrustFinance is exclusively focused on the financial sector and offers:

Dedicated company profiles that serve as central hubs for regulatory credentials, company overviews, TrustScore details, and unlimited customer reviews

Unlimited verified customer reviews to generate powerful social proof

A proprietary TrustScore derived from real user experiences to reflect a company's transparency and service quality

Display of key security and regulatory information to build customer confidence

This reputation-driven model helps financial businesses stand out in a crowded market and foster meaningful trust with both new and existing clients.

"Trust is currency in the financial world," said Peter Bu, CEO of TrustFinance. "Our platform empowers financial companies to earn that trust through transparency and accountability. Every real review adds value, not only to the customer experience but also to the company's visibility and credibility online."

Built for the Entire Financial Ecosystem

While headquartered in Singapore,TrustFinance serves a wide range of financial businesses - far beyond just brokers or exchanges. Whether you're a Forex platform, crypto exchange, fintech app, investment advisory, insurance company, or a technology provider supporting financial services, TrustFinance offers the tools to help you build trust, attract clients, and stay competitive.

From banks and payment service providers to wealth management firms, online lenders, compliance specialists, and regtech platforms, TrustFinance is designed to support the entire financial ecosystem with flexible, scalable solutions tailored to the reputation and transparency needs of every segment.

Designed for Credibility, Visibility & Growth

TrustFinance offers more than just a review platform - it's a full reputation management engine built for finance . The platform enables companies to actively shape their public perception, manage customer interactions, and showcase their credibility at scale.

Key features

Dedicated company profiles that centralize trust-related information, including regulatory disclosures, company background, TrustScore, and customer reviews

Review management tools to monitor and respond to reviews, highlight customer satisfaction, and build transparency through engagement

Sentiment and performance insights to help companies understand how they're perceived and where they can improve

TrustScore system based on verified customer reviews, offering a credible reflection of public sentiment

Visual trust signals - such as review volume, regulation status, and responsiveness - that influence customer decisions and enhance online visibility

By turning transparency into a strategic asset, TrustFinance helps financial companies grow through trust, credibility, and customer confidence.

About TrustFinance

TrustFinance is a global reputation platform built exclusively for the financial industry. Headquartered in Singapore and serving companies worldwide, TrustFinance empowers financial businesses to manage their online presence through verified reviews, TrustScore analytics, license transparency, and review management tools. Its mission is to help financial companies turn credibility into measurable business growth.

Visit: www.trustfinance.com

Contact: b2b@trustfinance.com

Media Contact:

Name: Wannisa Thanakanya

Website: https://www.trustfinance.com/

Address: 63 Chulia Street, OCBC Centre East, #15-01, Singapore, 049514

Email: b2b@trustfinance.com

