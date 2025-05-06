Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2025) - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTC Pink: MUSLF) (FSE: 93X) (the "Company" or "Promino") is pleased to announce it is extending its successful partnership with Fastbreak AI through summer 2025. Following a surge in direct-to-consumer sales and audience engagement from February's round one activations, Promino will now continue to offer sampling at major athletic showcases including the just concluded Penn Relays.

The Penn Relays draws more than 120,000 athletes, coaches, and parents from across the country, offering Promino - NSF Certified for Sport® a unique opportunity to connect directly with a national base of youth and collegiate athletes. This is the first of five Fastbreak-organized events Promino will participate in throughout the spring and summer of 2025, with additional opportunities being considered based on performance.

"Our initial Fastbreak events exceeded our expectations, kickstarting Promino's direct-to-consumer business with meaningful increases in traffic and sales," said Vito Sanzone, CEO of Promino. "Promino patented protein drink has low calories, no sugar, no dairy and is fully plant-based. These attributes and our taste profile make Promino an obvious choice for all athletes, which is why we align with Fastbreak AI for live sampling and the technology platform to drive same-day sales."

Fastbreak Connect, the AI-driven platform behind the partnership, enables brands to seamlessly activate live experiences at high-traffic youth sports events and provides actionable data on sampling and consumer engagement. Used by global brands, Fastbreak Connect reaches over 850,000 youth athletes annually and powers activations at more than 10,000 tournaments across the United States.

"Promino is doubling down on what we believe is one of the most powerful marketing channels: youth sports," added John Stewart, CEO of Fastbreak AI. "Fastbreak Connect gives brands a way to build meaningful relationships and activate in a space that cuts through the noise of traditional marketing. The results Promino has driven, both in sales and engagement, are a testament to their vision. They recognized early on that youth sports aren't just another weekend activity, they're a brand loyalty engine."

Promino's participation at The Penn Relays and other upcoming events will include product sampling, athlete content capture, on-site retail promotions, and exclusive offers via Fastbreak's digital engagement programs.

About The Penn Relays

The Penn Relays, hosted annually by the University of Pennsylvania since 1895, is the oldest and largest track and field competition in the United States. It brings together more than 15,000 participants and over 120,000 spectators for three days of high-level competition and community celebration, making it a premier platform for sports brand activations.

About Fastbreak AI

Fastbreak AI delivers the leading artificial intelligence platform for tournament operations, brand activations, and sponsorship optimization. Its Fastbreak Connect program allows brands to engage youth athletes and families through turnkey sampling campaigns backed by real-time performance analytics. Visit www.fastbreak.ai to learn more.

About Promino

Promino is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on muscle health. Promino's lead product, Rejuvenate Muscle Activator, is a patented proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass. Promino also offers Promino, an elite performance supplement for both professional and amateur athletes to accelerate muscle recovery, build strength and accelerate recovery from injury. Promino was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

For more information about Rejuvenate Muscle Activator and where to purchase, visit www.rejuvenatemuscle.com.

Promino - NSF Certified for Sport® brand ambassadors include NHL Stanley Cup Champion Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights and MLB Legend and Toronto Blue Jays 6x All-Star José Bautista.

To learn more about Promino, visit www.drinkpromino.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's business prospects, potential growth in the functional beverage market, future trends, plans and strategies. In some cases, forward looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "continues", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. In preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that protein supplement market growth will continue as anticipated by the Company, and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250979

SOURCE: Promino Nutritional Sciences, Inc.