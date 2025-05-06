Recognition from the 2025 American Business Awards

Tacton's recognition in the 2025 American Business Awards underscores its commitment to delivering world-class technology and innovation to manufacturers globally.

Tacton, a global leader in Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) software and a leading SaaS platform simplifying sales and configuration processes for manufacturers of complex products, announced today it has been named a Silver Stevie Award winner in the 2025 American Business Awards. The company was recognized in the prestigious Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year category, celebrating its rapid pace of platform innovation, including advancements in AI-led configuration, sustainability, and solution selling for complex manufacturing.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Tacton's recognition is part of a highly competitive year for the American Business Awards. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

This recognition reflects a year of breakthrough innovations for Tacton. The company launched several cutting-edge capabilities, such as Tacton System Configuration, Environmental Footprint Configuration, and expanded Service Sales functionality. These advancements have strengthened Tacton's position as a technology leader for manufacturers of complex products.

"When manufacturers have the right technology, they can focus more on meaningfully engaging their customers and less on managing complexity. This principle is what guides innovation within our platform. We're proud to provide the technology that's changing how manufacturing companies sell and build relationships with their buyers," states CEO Bo Gyldenvang.

Stevie Awards judges praised Tacton's deep industry expertise, technological advancement, and strong customer impact, particularly noting the company's leadership in AI-led quoting, service sales, environmental impact analysis, and system-wide configuration for complex manufacturing.

This announcement follows a series of milestones that underscore Tacton's commitment to innovation, including being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CPQ Applications for the third time, a Major Player in IDC's MarketScape for APQ Applications 2024-2025, and the #1 CPQ product in MGI Research's CPQ Buyer's Guide.

For more information about Tacton's award-winning solutions, visit www.tacton.com.

About Tacton

Tacton is a leading SaaS company redefining buyer engagement for manufacturers of complex products. By streamlining the buyer journey, Tacton empowers manufacturers to accelerate go-to-market strategies, increase sales, and build brand loyalty. Trusted since 1998 by global leaders such as ABB, Daimler, MAN, Scania, Siemens, Xylem, and Yaskawa, Tacton continues to drive innovation in manufacturing. The company is co-headquartered in Chicago and Stockholm, with regional offices in Karlsruhe, Warsaw, and Tokyo. Learn more at www.tacton.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

