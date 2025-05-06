Military Vehicle Electrification Market worth $6.82 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The military vehicle electrification market is estimated at USD 3.47 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.82 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Military vehicle electrification represents the emerging space in the defense industry that involves the integration of electric and hybrid propulsion technologies into military vehicles. This revolutionary concept aims to supplant or substitute conventional internal combustion engines with highly sophisticated electric drivetrains on various platforms, from armored vehicles and transport trucks to support trucks. The goal is to improve efficiency in operation, minimize the use of fossil fuels, and reduce the environmental costs of conventional military vehicles. The market involves the innovation, production, and integration of electric drivetrains, energy storage systems, and related technologies that fit the specific needs of military operations.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 3.47 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 6.82 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% Market Size Available for 2020-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Platform, System, Technology, Mode of operation, Voltage Type and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Lack of standardized charging protocols Key Market Opportunities Rise in hybrid-electric architecture Key Market Drivers Advanced requirements in modern battlefield

The hybrid segment is likely to account for a larger market share than the fully electric segment of the military vehicle electrification market by technology. Hybrid vehicles combine conventional diesel engines with electric motors to provide dual-mode propulsion that improves fuel efficiency, stealth, and power availability without affecting the operational range. The eJLTV of the US Army is developed by Oshkosh Defense, and it offers up to 20% fuel savings, silent drive capabilities, and 115 kW of exportable power, maintaining the protection and mobility of the base JLTV simultaneously.

Based on system, the power conversion segment is projected to lead the military vehicle electrification industry due to maximum energy efficiency and improved performance while in operation. Military vehicle operation demands smooth integration of diverse power sources, from conventional fuel-based to innovative electric propulsion sources. Power conversion equipment is a key component in controlling and distributing power between these sources with optimal efficiency and maximizing performance and mission success. As defense forces increasingly prioritize sustainability, value for money, and lower environmental footprints, there is a growing demand for high-end power conversion technology.

North America is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, owing to rising investments and rapid developments to modernize existing and new military vehicles and the technologies integrated by countries, including the US and Canada, in this region. The presence of key market players, such as General Dynamics (US), Oshkosh Corporation (US), Textron Inc. (US), and General Motors (US), is also expected to contribute to regional market growth in the next five years.

Key Players

Oshkosh Corporation (US), GM Defense LLC (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), BAE Systems (UK), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Textron Inc. (US), ST Engineering (Singapore), QinetiQ (UK), Polaris Inc. (US), ASELSAN AS (Turkey), Otokar (Turkey), and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (Germany) are some of the leading companies in the military vehicle electrification companies. These market players have well-equipped manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

