Asana (NYSE:ASAN) (LTSE:ASAN), the leading work management platform for human AI coordination, today announced Smart Workflow Gallery, a suite of prebuilt, AI-powered workflows designed to help organizations scale the use of AI in everyday workflows to unlock greater employee productivity. Based on best practices from hundreds of global companies, the Smart workflows provide a blueprint for effective human AI coordination for business leaders and teams across Marketing, IT and Operations.

The Smart Workflow Gallery is a strategic complement to Asana's AI Studio, a no-code builder where teams can build and deploy AI workflows to coordinate work cross-functionally. Now, customers can choose whether to build from scratch or adopt a prebuilt workflow and get started with AI immediately. As an example, a creative team could deploy a workflow from the gallery in minutes that uses AI to review new work requests, evaluate briefs for completeness and gather more information, flag blockers and overlapping work, prioritize tasks, and more. This elevates humans out of tedious work, yet they maintain oversight and control of the AI and can configure the workflow anytime.

Unlike generalized AI agents, Smart workflows are built on Asana's proprietary Work Graph data model, which captures the complete history of all work across the organization-who is doing what by when, how, and why. This structure ensures Asana AI operates with contextual precision and has clear boundaries on what data to access, actions to take, and how to execute those actions. AI can even reference data and trigger actions in external systems thanks to Asana's wide range of integrations.

According to research from Asana Work Innovation Lab, more than two-thirds of organizations fail to use AI beyond a few work processes, while more than half of knowledge workers' time is wasted on low-value tasks. In contrast, companies that integrate AI into workflows and encourage widespread employee adoption are 43% more likely to report increased revenues and 40% more likely to report increased employee productivity.

"AI has tremendous potential to skyrocket employee productivity, but most enterprises are struggling to move beyond isolated, task-level implementations," said Dustin Moskovitz, CEO and Co-Founder of Asana. "Companies are asking employees to figure out AI adoption on their own, without a clear blueprint for success. By bringing AI into predictable workflows with defined capabilities and appropriate oversight, we're enabling effective coordination between humans and AI at scale, which will transform small teams into powerhouses with the capabilities of much larger organizations."

The Smart Workflow Gallery and prebuilt workflows will be launched in phases from May through July 2025. Initially, it will feature workflows for IT (New Hire Onboarding, Ticketing, Agile Planning), Marketing (Editorial Calendar, Campaign Management, Creative Requests), and Operations (Strategic Planning, Work Intake, Goal Management), and will continue to evolve to address customer needs.

Viessmann Group, a €4 billion leader in heating and renewable energy systems with 13,000 employees in 74 countries, uses Asana to coordinate complex global projects while transforming its digital operations. "Asana's new AI solutions transform teams by seamlessly integrating AI into daily work. This embedded approach enhances productivity, streamlines coordination, and helps us prioritize effectively, significantly accelerating our impact across the organization," concluded Alexander Pöllmann, Director IT Digital, Viessmann.

"Organizations that are successful at adopting AI will be those that recognize and enable the right balance of work performed by humans and AI," said Nancy Gohring, Senior Research Director, AI at IDC. "To support this strategic approach, organizations need tools that understand the context of their business and that remove the complexity often involved with deploying and adopting AI. Where organizations enable AI as a natural extension of how teams work, they'll drive productivity gains and meaningful business outcomes."

For more information about Asana's Smart Workflow Gallery, visit asana.com/ai

Asana is the leading work management platform for human AI coordination. Over 169,000 customers like Accenture, Amazon, Anthropic, Morningstar, and Suzuki rely on Asana to align teams and accelerate organizational impact. Whether it's managing strategic initiatives, cross-functional programs, or company-wide goals, Asana helps organizations bring clarity to complexity-turning plans into action with AI working alongside teams every step of the way.

