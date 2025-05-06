OSHA Training Services Inc. Launches New Online Heat Illness Prevention Courses to Protect Workers From Excessive Heat

Comply with Federal and State OSHA Regulations

ARLINGTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / With rising temperatures posing serious risks to outdoor and indoor workers, OSHA Training Services Inc. is proud to announce the release of two new online Heat Illness Recognition and Prevention training courses designed to protect workers and help employers comply with OSHA's heat safety requirements.

Heat illness



"Excessive heat is a significant workplace hazard that leads to thousands of illnesses and fatalities each year," said Curtis Chambers, CSP, President of OSHA Training Services Inc. "Employers are responsible for ensuring their workers are trained to recognize heat-related risks and respond appropriately. These courses provide the knowledge needed to prevent heat illness while also helping businesses avoid costly OSHA citations."

The new online courses include:

Heat Illness Recognition & Prevention - Initial Course : A comprehensive introduction covering heat stress risks, prevention strategies, early symptom recognition, and emergency response.

Heat Illness Recognition & Prevention - Refresher Course: A streamlined course reinforcing key heat safety concepts for workers who have previously completed training.

Designed for employers, supervisors, and workers in construction, manufacturing, agriculture, and other industries where heat exposure is a concern, these courses offer a convenient way to meet OSHA training recommendations.

Trainees who successfully complete a course can download and print a personalized OSHA training certification, providing documentation of their training for employer records and compliance verification.

With OSHA increasing enforcement on heat-related hazards, proactive training is more important than ever. These new courses empower employees with life-saving information while ensuring companies meet compliance standards.

For more information and to enroll in the new Heat Illness Prevention training courses, visit: https://oshatraining.com/online-training/heat-illness-prevention-training-courses/.

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/1065263491

SOURCE: OSHA Training Services Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/osha-training-services-inc.-launches-new-online-heat-illness-pre-1000979