SOHM, Inc., Unveils Genetically Engineered Ovarian Cancer Cell Line Using ABBIE Platform to Accelerate GYS1 Drug Discovery

CHINO HILLS, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN), a biotech company at the forefront of precision cellular engineering, announced today the successful development of a genetically modified ovarian cancer cell line (SKOV3) overexpressing the GYS1 gene, using its proprietary gene editing platform, ABBIE. This breakthrough establishes a powerful tool for the rapid screening of novel glycogen synthase 1 (GYS1) inhibitors and underscores SOHM's capacity to swiftly generate custom-engineered cell models to support targeted drug development.

GYS1 (glycogen synthase 1) is a pivotal enzyme in cellular energy metabolism, with emerging evidence linking its overexpression to cancer cell survival and immune evasion under metabolic stress. Elevated GYS1 activity has been implicated in tumor adaptation to nutrient-poor environments-particularly in aggressive cancers such as ovarian, breast, and pancreatic malignancies-making it an attractive and underexplored therapeutic target.

"Our new SKOV3-GYS1+ cell line represents a versatile, ready-to-use system for biotech and pharma partners looking to evaluate GYS1-targeted compounds," said Dr. David Aguilar, SOHM's COO. "This is just one example of how ABBIE enables the rapid and precise engineering of human cell models to match emerging research priorities."

The ABBIE gene editing platform is designed for high specificity and fast turnaround, enabling SOHM to customize cell lines across a range of oncology and rare disease applications. ABBIE delivers high efficiency with low off-target effects, streamlining the development of disease-relevant screening models without the need for viral vectors.

SOHM plans to expand its engineered cell line portfolio to include other metabolic and immuno-oncology targets in 2025, aiming to empower early-stage drug developers with physiologically relevant models for high-throughput compound screening.

SOHM is a US-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company focused on developing and manufacturing cutting-edge therapeutic solutions, including cell and gene therapies, to address unmet medical needs globally. With the ABBIE gene editing platform, SOHM is unlocking a new era of customized disease models to support drug discovery, from bench to bedside.

