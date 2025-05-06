Natchitoches, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2025) - Liviniti is proud to announce two awards that recognize the passion and dedication of its Contact Center team. The 2025 TITAN Business Awards program, with 5,000+ entries from across 60 countries, has honored the Liviniti Contact Center with a silver award for Contact Center of the Year and a gold award for Customer Service, Insurance.

"Our Contact Center team understands people call us during a variety of life's circumstances - sometimes planned for but often unpredictable," says Dudley Cedars, VP of Operations. "We deliver a smooth experience for every caller with a personal touch. Members are always greeted by a friendly person, not a phone tree or a robot, at the other end of the line."

Service team members live and work in the US and have been hired for their experience and caring attitude. They operate 24/7/365, typically answering incoming calls in 14 seconds, and go above and beyond to meet members' needs. "Our team has heart," says Dudley. "They listen carefully to uncover the circumstances behind each call to deliver the highest level of support."

"We are proud to be honored with two TITAN Business Awards," adds LeAnn Boyd, Liviniti CEO. "While we have grown to serve plan members across all 50 states, we always remember that healthcare is personal. Helping people access and afford their medications is a core part of our vision to improve the well-being of people and communities."

The TITAN Business Awards program was established to spotlight the achievements of entrepreneurs, SMEs and large organizations on the international stage. Open to businesses and leaders worldwide regardless of size, industry or structure, the awards celebrate those who drive their industries forward through insight, ingenuity and impact. The competition is administered by the International Awards Associate (IAA), a global organization dedicated to honoring excellence across diverse sectors.

"To all of this season's TITAN winners, this recognition is more than a milestone; it's a reflection of the legacy you're building in today's business world," says Thomas Brandt, IAA spokesperson. "We applaud your journey and look forward to what comes next."





What Members are Saying About Liviniti

About Liviniti

Liviniti is a pioneer in pharmacy benefit innovation. Built by pharmacists, the company offers pass-through pricing within a fully transparent business model that delivers meaningful savings to clients and optimal health outcomes to members. Founded in 2011 as Southern Scripts and rebranded to Liviniti, the new name reinforces the power of medication to change lives through infinite possibilities. With an approach that delivers savings, clinical value, exceptional service and management of high-cost medications, Liviniti provides pharmacy benefit services to regional and national employers across the U.S. For more information, visit liviniti.com.

About TITAN Business Awards

The TITAN Business Awards honors pioneering leaders and organizations that drive innovation and excellence across industries worldwide. By providing a global platform, the Award recognizes those who challenge conventions, inspire progress, and shape the future of business.

