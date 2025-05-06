Leading AI innovator Vortex IQ brings cutting-edge automation to BigCommerce, empowering growth and efficiency with intelligent digital workers, following its recognition in the Microsoft GenAI Accelerator.

Vortex IQ, a leading innovator in AI-powered e-commerce automation, today announced it has been named an Elite Technology Partner by BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform. This top-tier partnership provides tens of thousands of BigCommerce customers with access to Vortex IQ's cutting-edge Agentic AI platform, delivering sophisticated AI Digital Workers.

This announcement follows significant recent momentum for Vortex IQ, including its selection as one of just 12 startups for Microsoft's prestigious UK GenAI Accelerator in association with NVIDIA, GitHub, WeTransact, and the launch of its solutions on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

Vortex IQ's flagship StagingPro product has undergone an innovative transformation to become the AI Agent Hub, serving as an intelligent control center powered by Agentic AI Digital Workers for e-commerce operations on the BigCommerce platform. Utilizing modular AI agents that think, learn, and act on behalf of the merchant, the AI Hub is designed to automate operations, improve performance, and scale intelligently, effectively providing a team of dedicated digital workers.

"The launch of our Agentic AI Hub represents a new era for BigCommerce merchants, delivering a true digital workforce powered by sophisticated AI agents," said Susant Patro, CEO of Vortex IQ. "These intelligent agents can autonomously manage complex e-commerce operations, freeing businesses to focus on strategy and growth. We are excited to make this transformative digital workforce readily available, setting a new standard for how businesses automate, scale, and optimize for driving performance in online retail."

Vortex IQ's AI Digital Workers

The AI Agent Hub offers a powerful suite of intelligent digital workers designed to streamline critical e-commerce functions:

Insights Digital Worker (AI-Powered Analyst)

Predicts trends, identifies opportunities, and prescribes actions using live sales, marketing, and customer behavior data. This Digital Worker acts as a strategic advisor, delivering dynamic analytics that empower merchants to make faster, data-driven decisions. Monitoring Digital Worker (AI-Powered Sentinel)

Detects inventory gaps, fulfillment delays, and CX issues in real-time then auto-resolves problems before they escalate. This proactive guardian tracks operations 24/7, triggering instant alerts or automated fixes to safeguard revenue and customer trust. Rollback Digital Worker (AI-Powered Safety Net)

Instantly restores storefronts with one-click rollbacks and automated backup management. This Digital Worker eliminates downtime, acting as a crisis responder to reverse errors, recover lost data, and ensure business continuity. Content Digital Worker (AI-Powered Copywriter)

Generates SEO-optimized, on-brand product descriptions, blogs, and category content at scale. This creative collaborator reduces manual workloads by 80% while boosting search rankings and ensuring consistent brand voice across all channels. Image Digital Worker (AI-Powered Creative Studio)

Transforms product visuals with text-to-image magic. Generate new lifestyle shots, swap backgrounds, or add human models using simple prompts. This Digital Worker auto-optimizes images for speed and aesthetics, slashing creative costs by 60% while ensuring brand-safe outputs via human-in-the-loop review workflows. Staging Digital Worker (AI-Powered QA Engineer)

Manages flawless testing, deployments, and syncing between staging/live environments. This meticulous Digital Worker eliminates human error, accelerates time-to-market, and ensures every update deploys smoothly from feature tests to full-site overhauls.

"We're excited to see partners like Vortex IQ continue to innovate on the BigCommerce platform," said Matt Crawford, VP Head of Technology Partner Program at BigCommerce. "By evolving StagingPro into an Agentic AI Hub, Vortex IQ is introducing forward-thinking tools that align with the growing demand for AI-driven commerce. Our merchants now have access to customized insights like customer behavior segmentation, AI-generated merchandising recommendations, and more- along with automated monitoring, operational alerts and rollback- all through the Vortex IQ platform. These new AI agents reflect the type of innovation that can help merchants explore new ways to optimize their operations. We look forward to seeing how merchants leverage these capabilities as they become available."

The achievement of BigCommerce Elite Technology Partner status is awarded to select partners offering best-in-class technologies, value, and superior customer service.

Vortex IQ's participation in Microsoft's prestigious GenAI Accelerator highlights its position at the forefront of AI innovation.

Darren Hardman, CEO of Microsoft UK, remarked, "AI is transforming industries at an unprecedented pace. And the UK is at the forefront of this transformation. Microsoft is committed to empowering the UK's most innovative AI startups to scale and succeed. We selected 12 leading startups, all pushing the boundaries of innovation with Azure AI. These companies are shaping the future, and we're excited to showcase their impact." View here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ns23tdd4x3g

Olaf Akkerman, GM of Retail and Consumer Goods UK at Microsoft, shared, "Vortex IQ is pioneering AI-powered agentic automation, enabling merchants to move beyond traditional analytics and take real-time AI-driven actions. Businesses leveraging Vortex IQ are seeing up to 35% revenue growth and significant cost reductions." View here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4cWlljqTmOw

Through the Microsoft program, Vortex IQ gained access to world-class technology and deep commercial support, accelerating its ability to deliver powerful AI-driven solutions like the Agentic AI Hub and its Digital Workers now available to BigCommerce merchants. View here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IU0Ri2QK3XQ&t=1s&pp=ygUJdm9ydGV4IGlx

For more information on Vortex IQ's Agentic AI platform on BigCommerce, visit: https://www.vortexiq.ai.

About Vortex IQ

About Vortex IQ: Vortex IQ is at the forefront of the digital workforce revolution, deploying sophisticated AI agents to automate critical operations for e-commerce businesses worldwide. The platform helps clients boost productivity, improve accuracy, and unlock significant cost savings. It operates within the rapidly expanding global AI in E-commerce market (projected to reach $37.69 Billion by 2032, per Coherent Market Insights). Furthermore, Vortex IQ is positioned to capture value within the broader AI Agents market, which MarketsandMarkets forecasts will surge from $7.8 Billion in 2025 to over $52 Billion by 2030 (46.3% CAGR), signifying the immense potential of agentic AI across industries. For more information, please visit www.vortexiq.ai or follow us on LinkedIn.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that empowers brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated professional-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Coldwater Creek, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., MKM Building Supplies, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

