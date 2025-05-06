End-to-end tagging, labeling, hardware, software and professional services connect the supply chain to the store

Solutions and expertise bundle helps retailers increase revenue, optimize labor, reduce shrink, gain item-level visibility and enhance the shopper experience

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), today announced its all-inclusive services and solutions offering that connects operations from source to store for enhanced merchandise visibility throughout the supply chain, with the flexibility to adapt to retailer-specific needs and product categories. This bundled offering brings together Sensormatic Solutions established source-tagging model; labeling, printing and encoding practices; radio-frequency identification (RFID) hardware; TrueVUE Cloud software; and professional services to help retailers increase revenue, optimize labor, minimize total retail loss, gain item-level inventory visibility and enhance the brand experience.

"We are committed to partnering with retailers throughout their entire journey, enabling them to focus on what matters most: their shoppers," said Tony D'Onofrio, president of Sensormatic Solutions. "Retailers know the value of extending insight across their supply chains, from the source to the store, but the first step may be different for everyone. Our retail expertise in solutions integration can accommodate each retailer's unique needs and tech stacks, ensuring flexibility and customization. This not only provides insights and actions to enhance current operations but can also evolve to meet future needs."

RFID-based solutions and insights enable retailers to connect the dots through the supply chain to their store operations, ensuring merchandise is where it needs to be throughout the product journey. Additionally, as this offering leverages Sensormatic Solutions award-winning and successful source-tagging for electronic article surveillance (EAS) program, retailers can feel confident that merchandise arrives protected, brand-compliant and ready for the sales floor, allowing store associates more time to dedicate to their customers.

As part of this program, Sensormatic Solutions Professional Services provides strategic direction and know-how related to designing, deploying and integrating an end-to-end solution as well as guidance on turning RFID insights into actions. These services help retailers design cohesive solutions that meet their precise needs with room to adjust as their business changes, future-proofing investments and building a foundation for long-term success.

To support the growing global demand for RFID-based systems and customer needs, Sensormatic Solutions plans to continue expanding its RFID Service Bureau network. A new facility has recently been opened in India, along with an expansion of its facility in China. This growth enhances Sensormatic Solutions global presence and affirms its commitment to meeting the needs of retailers in every major region.

To learn more about connecting retailers from source to store with RFID- and EAS-based solutions, visit the Sensormatic Solutions website.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

About Sensormatic Solutions

Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, powers safe, secure and seamless retail experiences. For more than 50 years, the brand has been at the forefront of the industry's fast-moving technology adoption, redefining retail operations on a global scale and turning insights into actions. Sensormatic Solutions delivers an interconnected ecosystem of loss prevention, inventory intelligence and traffic insight solutions, along with our services and partners to enable retailers worldwide to innovate and elevate with precision, connecting data-driven outcomes that shape retail's future. Please visit Sensormatic Solutions or follow us on LinkedIn, X and our YouTube channel.

