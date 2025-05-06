Softeon Positioned as a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems

Softeon has been recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems for the 14th consecutive time, which in our view is reflective of our strong execution and comprehensive strategic vision.

RESTON, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Softeon, the only tier-1 warehouse management system (WMS) provider focused on optimizing warehouse and fulfillment performance to increase operational efficiency, today announced that it has been named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems for the 14th time in a row. We are excited to share this recognition and thank our community of partners and customers.

According to Gartner, "the focus on breadth and depth of WMS offerings remains valid for the most sophisticated operations, while other factors such as simplicity, usability and cost of ownership are more important in less-complex environments. However, we continue to see a divergence in the WMS market between the high-performance, complex and sophisticated end of the market and the mass market, where functionality needs only to be "good enough."

"We believe this recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation, customer success, and delivering a platform that scales with our clients' evolving needs," said Jim Hoefflin, CEO of Softeon. "From intuitive user experiences to real-time intelligence, we're focused on giving our customers the adaptability and agility they need to stay ahead."

Softeon Warehouse Management System (WMS) delivers exceptional scalability, seamlessly supporting the full range of distribution operations, from straightforward Level 1 facilities to the most intricate Level 5 environments, all within a single, unified platform.

We feel our placement in the Gartner Magic Quadrant underscores Softeon's continued focus on adaptability and flexibility, ensuring customers can evolve and respond quickly to changing business needs without the burden of managing multiple solutions. Significant advancements in UI/UX have further elevated the user experience, including improved product adjustability, simplified navigation, and increased user-friendliness.

As part of our forward-looking roadmap, Softeon is also embracing predictive analytics to deliver even greater operational intelligence and decision-making support, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and simplicity in warehouse management.

About Softeon

Softeon is a WMS provider focused exclusively on optimizing warehouse and fulfillment operations. For over two decades now, we have been helping our customers succeed in optimizing their fulfillment operations. Investing in R&D enables us to develop software to solve the most complex warehouse challenges. Softeon is laser-focused on customer results, with a 100% track record of deployment success. We believe warehouse leaders shouldn't have to settle for a one-size-fits-all approach to technology. For more information, please visit www.softeon.com.

