MOBILTEX Data Ltd.: MOBILTEX Cortalk Wins Materials Performance 2025 Corrosion Innovation of the Year Award

The CorTalk RDL1 represents a new generation of remote monitoring capabilities for optimizing Cathodic Protection systems.

CALGARY, ALBERTA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / MOBILTEX is proud to announce that its CorTalk RDL1 platform has been awarded the Materials Performance 2025 Corrosion Innovation of the Year Award in the Cathodic Protection category. The RDL1 was recognized by a panel of esteemed corrosion experts from the Association for Materials Protection and Performance [AMPP], which evaluates submissions on behalf of Materials Performance Magazine. This is MOBILTEX's third time being recognized by the technical selection committee for its technology advancements and ongoing commitment to pushing the industry forward.

The RDL1 (Remote DataLogger One) represents a convergence of two classes of technology that have long been cornerstones of cathodic protection (CP) applications - stationary Dataloggers and the most advanced Remote Monitoring Units (RMUs) in the industry. The RDL1 is engineered for a wide range of applications, including: identifying transient dynamic AC and DC interference from a light rail transit system or high voltage powerline; datalogging Telluric impacts during a survey; and effectively monitoring a constant potential rectifier. The combined benefits of an unprecedented level of CP readings resolution with powerful cloud analysis capabilities, inherent operational efficiencies and cost reduction, and increased safety are significant for operators and will greatly reduce the ROI cycle on this device deployment. Simply put, the RDL1 represents a new generation of remote monitoring capabilities that will dramatically improve how CP systems are operated and maintained.

"We owe a great deal of thanks to our customers and the industry, whose insights were instrumental in shaping the RDL1" said Tony da Costa, VP of Engineering at MOBILTEX. "We believe the RDL1 represents a genuine breakthrough - an industry-first solution that gives corrosion and integrity engineers unprecedented visibility into system performance, with granular data collection that enables the detection and analysis of fast-occurring events. We're honoured to receive this recognition, as well as our past MP Innovation awards for the uDL2 and RMU1+INT1, and it inspires us to keep pushing the boundaries of what's possible."

"This award for the CorTalk RDL1 - and the nominations this year for our CorTalk RMU1-SUB and SUNBIRD-SP products - are particularly meaningful because they come from respected technical leaders within our field," added Ed Quilty, CEO of MOBILTEX. "They confirm that our team is meeting and exceeding expectations through our commitment to innovation. By combining advanced IIoT products with our CorView Cloud Platform, we're helping our customers enhance safety, efficiency, and performance within their operations."

Learn more at www.MOBILTEX.com/CorTalk

MOBILTEX Data Ltd. is proud to serve hundreds of industrial, municipal, and commercial customers around the globe - delivering mission-critical integrity monitoring solutions on several hundred thousand kilometres of pipeline assets. MOBILTEX innovative field and cloud-connected technologies deliver significant operational and safety benefits to Water Utilities, Energy, and Critical Infrastructure operations. As our reputation grows, we continue to invest and expand our patented IIoT and AI/ML advancements while leveraging 5G cellular and satellite communications across our portfolio. MOBILTEX is widely recognized in the industry for innovation, reliability, and our world-class service and support.

