Nationwide RV and Resorts, Inc. Acquires Utah Resort for $3.6 Million

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Nationwide RV and Resorts, Inc (OTC Pink:NWRV) is pleased to announce that the company has acquired Bryce Glamp and Camp, LLC, a high-end "Luxury Outdoor" Glamping Resort, located near Bryce Canyon in southern Utah.

Bryce Glamp and Camp had over 90% occupancy for the month of April 2025, and its total revenue for 2024 exceeded $1,000,000. Over two million tourists from all over the world consistently visit Bryce Canyon each year. "We provide an amazing escape for everyone who stays with us," stated Veronica Childs, Vice President of Operations.

Visit www.BryceGlampAndCamp.com to book a stay or find out more about the resort.

About Nationwide RV and Resorts Inc.

Nationwide RV and Resorts Inc, owns, operates, and designs RV parks and Resorts within the continental U.S. Through its subsidiary Nationwide Property Partners, Inc, , the Company purchases and rents residential properties. Nationwide's common stock trades on the OTC Pink marketplace under the ticker symbol "NWRV".

