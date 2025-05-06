Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bohr-Jackpot: Silberunternehmen meldet herausragende Ergebnisse und steigert Ressourcenpotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
06.05.2025 17:02 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hacienda Del Mar Los Cabos Relaunches as an All-Inclusive Destination This July

Finanznachrichten News

CABO SAN LUCAS, MX / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Hacienda del Mar Los Cabos, Autograph Collection, a beachfront resort on the shores of the Sea of Cortez known for its colonial architecture and warm hospitality, will relaunch as an all-inclusive destination on July 1, 2025. This marks a new chapter for the 270-room property, enhancing guest stays with culturally rich offerings rooted in Mexican tradition.

The resort retains its cobblestone paths, handcrafted tiles, and lush gardens, now paired with an elevated all-inclusive experience. The shift enhances guest offerings from gourmet dining and craft cocktails to immersive wellness and cultural activities while honoring its heritage.

"Our all-inclusive transformation lets us deliver seamless, authentic, and restorative experiences," said Erica Moreno, Director of Sales and Marketing. "We're connecting travelers with Mexico's traditions and hospitality in ways that meet today's expectations."

As part of Marriott Bonvoy's Autograph Collection, the resort blends personalized charm with world-class benefits and rewards.

Guests can explore eight diverse dining venues-from Pitahayas' regional storytelling menus and De Cortez's premium cuts and wine cellar to beachfront ceviche at Tortugas and wood-fired pizza at Trattoria Pomodoro. Highlights include a reservation-only underground wine cellar experience, stellar breakfast buffet, casual bites, global cuisine, and themed bars, offering a complete culinary journey to guests looking to sample the best Mexican flavors without skipping international favorites.

Daily programming includes cooking classes, yoga, live music, and cultural workshops. The resort's Cactus Spa offers holistic, locally inspired treatments that blend ancestral rituals with top-of-the-line wellness.

The resort features dedicated spaces for families and adults, five pools, a kids' club, and adults-only zones. All 270 rooms have been updated with vibrant finishes, upgraded amenities, and local design touches.

This relaunch places Hacienda del Mar in Marriott Bonvoy's growing all-inclusive portfolio, celebrating authenticity, personalization, and discovery. "Today's travelers are looking for more than beautiful views-they want to feel connected to our destination," added Moreno. "As an all-inclusive, we can embody that vision with convenience, creativity, and care."

Contact Information

Newlink Communications
haciendadelmar@newlink-group.com

.

SOURCE: Hacienda del Mar Los Cabos



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/hacienda-del-mar-los-cabos-relaunches-as-an-all-inclusive-destination-this-july-1024042

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.