On February 20, 2025, the shares in TH1NG AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

On March 25, 2025, the observation status was updated on the grounds that the Company's board of directors consisted of only two board members.

On May 2, 2025, the Company issued a press release with information that its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders had elected one new member to the Company's board of directors, thereby consisting of three board members.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the grounds for the observation status for the shares in TH1NG AB (publ) (TH1NG, ISIN code SE0016074124, order book ID 226758).

