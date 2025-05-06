On July 19, 2024, the shares in Saxlund Group AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position.

On April 30, 2025, the Company published its interim report for the first quarter 2025 with information on the Company's financial situation.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in Saxlund Group AB (SAXG, ISIN code SE0023439500, order book ID 32880) shall be removed.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.