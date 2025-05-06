Businesses looking to remotely solve IT issues quickly and securely can now do so at an even lower cost with the latest version of this focused support solution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250506886027/en/

Enjoy fast, reliable and secure connections every time, with 247connect. Simple and affordable, our remote desktop software helps companies like yours to support users, troubleshoot and fix managed and on-demand devices from anywhere.

For businesses seeking a simple, powerful solution to support their devices remotely, 247connect's latest version makes this possible all at an affordable price point.

With 247connect, IT teams and support staff can rely on fast, reliable and secure connections every time, enabling them to deliver high-quality support while minimising downtime for customers and employees. The software's easy-to-use and intuitive features make it effortless to troubleshoot, manage and fix both on-demand and managed devices, regardless of location.

Fast and effective for businesses

Tom Murray, Product Manager at 247connect, explains the latest enhancements:

"We wanted to tackle the challenges that many companies face with complicated or unreliable remote support solutions. 247connect's latest improvements mean that companies can experience a straightforward installation process, alongside a clear and user-friendly interface that requires minimal training for staff. We focus on a core set of essential tools to ensure customers can do more with less and avoid being overwhelmed by a lengthy feature list.

"We also ensure a fixed, low-cost price without any additional charges to unlock the 'real' features. Customers simply install 247connect on all their devices and only pay to support the ones they need to at any time."

Security at its heart

Designed with security as a priority and backed by a company with over 30 years of remote support development experience, 247connect includes robust, built-in safeguards such as Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), two-factor authentication (2FA) and 256-bit AES encryption that ensure every remote session is secure and protected. So, whether users are supporting a remote workforce or managing a distributed IT infrastructure, 247connect delivers a reliable connection they can trust.

Learn more

For more information about 247connect or to start your free trial, visit 247connect.cloud.

About 247connect

247connect is from NetSupport, an international based software developer that has pioneered remote support technology for over 30 years and is known for its excellence within the technology industry. Learn more at www.netsupportsoftware.com or contact: Katie Hall at k.hall@247connect.cloud.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250506886027/en/

Contacts:

Katie Hall

k.hall@247connect.cloud