WorkMax Releases New Resources for Contractors Seeking Time Tracking Solutions

PAYSON, UT / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / WorkMax - provider of the leading time tracking app, also named WorkMax, and a part of the Foundation Software portfolio - has expanded its educational materials with seven new articles and videos dedicated to helping contractors optimize their time tracking processes during challenging economic conditions.

The recently released content covers essential topics, including:

Implementing mobile time tracking solutions across a business

Integrating time tracking with payroll and billing systems

Compliance best practices for labor regulations

Analyzing time data to identify efficient opportunities

Overcoming common time tracking adoption challenges

This publishing initiative reinforces WorkMax's commitment to supporting contractors with both cutting-edge technology and practical knowledge references that address real-world business challenges.

"We understand that effective time tracking makes a real difference to a contractor's bottom line," said Sean McCarthy, President of WorkMax. "These educational materials provide straightforward advice that contractors can use right away to improve their operations and increase profitability."

The new resources are available now at https://workmax.com/resources/blog/.

