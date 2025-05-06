Anzeige
06.05.2025 17:26 Uhr
WorkMax Releases New Resources for Contractors Seeking Time Tracking Solutions

Finanznachrichten News

PAYSON, UT / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / WorkMax - provider of the leading time tracking app, also named WorkMax, and a part of the Foundation Software portfolio - has expanded its educational materials with seven new articles and videos dedicated to helping contractors optimize their time tracking processes during challenging economic conditions.

The recently released content covers essential topics, including:

  • Implementing mobile time tracking solutions across a business

  • Integrating time tracking with payroll and billing systems

  • Compliance best practices for labor regulations

  • Analyzing time data to identify efficient opportunities

  • Overcoming common time tracking adoption challenges

This publishing initiative reinforces WorkMax's commitment to supporting contractors with both cutting-edge technology and practical knowledge references that address real-world business challenges.

"We understand that effective time tracking makes a real difference to a contractor's bottom line," said Sean McCarthy, President of WorkMax. "These educational materials provide straightforward advice that contractors can use right away to improve their operations and increase profitability."

The new resources are available now at https://workmax.com/resources/blog/.

About WorkMax

WorkMax is a leader in mobile resource management for construction. A best-in-class time-tracking solution, WorkMax utilizes cutting-edge features like geofencing and facial recognition to maximize accuracy and eliminate buddy punching. For more information, visit www.workmax.com.

About Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, mobile applications, and payroll services, to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800 visit www.foundationsoft.com.

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski
VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-8000 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius
Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
sillius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: WorkMax



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/workmax-releases-new-resources-for-contractors-seeking-time-track-1023683

