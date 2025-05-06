The leader in water technology marks this milestone by highlighting positive global impact and introducing the Carbon Footprint Calculator

IDE Technologies, a leading global provider of water treatment solutions, celebrates 60 years of successful business and water technology innovation that set the bar for the water industry. Founded in 1965, IDE was established with the mission of transforming ocean water into affordable, clean water and since then has built, designed and operated nearly 500 desalination and water treatment plants across 40 countries, bringing this vision to life. Today, the company proudly delivers over 6,000,000 m3 (1600 MGD) of high-quality water per day, serving a multitude of municipal and industrial customers across the globe.

"Since 1965, IDE has been at the forefront of the water industry. We've continually invested in research and development with the consistent goal of delivering reliable, economical and sustainable solutions across sectors," said Alon Tavor, CEO, IDE Technologies Group. "Bolstered by the best and brightest talents, our organization of 800-strong worldwide works tirelessly to develop, build and operate innovative desalination and water treatment solutions."

From the development of Mechanical Vapor Compressions (MVC) technologies in the 60s to rolling out the MAXH20 Desalter and Pulse Flow RO (PFRO) in 2019, IDE is continuously moving the needle on water treatment solutions that challenge the industry standard. Today, building on the belief that "you can't manage what you can't measure," IDE has leveraged sixty years of innovation to introduce their Carbon Footprint Calculator. This calculator aims to promote sustainable desalination by measuring a seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) plant's carbon footprint and providing actionable insights for emission reduction. Users can review results in kg CO2eq per m3, or tons, per year and explore IDE's tailored solutions for emission reduction.

"For six decades, IDE has been hyper-focused on solving global water scarcity, while emphasizing a sustainable treatment approach," said Tomer Efrat, CTO, IDE Technologies. "IDE is committed to sustainability and strives to inspire the same commitment in others. IDE's Carbon Footprint Calculator empowers leaders to take actionable steps to reduce their emissions, keeping their environmental impact top-of-mind."

To read more about IDE's carbon footprint calculator, visit: https://ide-tech.com/en/basic-c02-calculator/.

To learn about IDE's comprehensive water solutions, sustainable desalination and large-scale infrastructure projects, visit: http://www.ide-tech.com.

About IDE Technologies

A world leader provider of desalination and water treatment solutions, IDE specializes in the development, engineering, construction, and operation of some of the world's largest and most advanced thermal and membrane desalination facilities and industrial water treatment plants. IDE partners with a wide range of customers, municipal and industrial, on all aspects of water treatment, and delivers quality projects worldwide. For more information, visit www.ide-tech.com.

