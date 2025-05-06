Antea Group: NY Bans PFAS in Apparel: Is Your Business Ready?

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Do you sell new or used apparel/clothing that may contain PFAS in New York State?

Recent scientific studies have suggested that exposure to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) compounds may negatively impact human health and the environment. As part of a broader initiative to reduce PFAS in consumer products, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) enacted a law under section 37-0121 of the Environmental Conservation Law (ECL). The law restricts the use of PFAS in apparel, including outdoor clothing designed for wet weather conditions.?These restrictions started on January 1, 2025 (new apparel) and will be fully in place by January 1, 2028 (wet weather apparel).?Here are the key points:

Prohibition on Intentionally Added PFAS in Apparel: Effective January 1, 2025, no person shall sell or offer for sale any new, not previously used, apparel containing intentionally added PFAS.?Note that this prohibition applies whether you manufacture the apparel in New York State or import the apparel from another state or internationally.

Prohibition on Intentionally Added PFAS in Outdoor Apparel for Severe Wet Conditions: Effective January 1, 2028, this restriction applies specifically to outdoor apparel for severe wet conditions.

Definition of PFAS and Intentionally Added Chemical: PFAS are defined as a class of fluorinated organic chemicals containing at least one fully fluorinated carbon atom. An intentionally added chemical is one that serves an intended function or technical effect in the product.

What Businesses Should Know

Even if your company does not manufacture in New York, these restrictions still apply if your products are sold in the state. This includes direct sales, online retail, or distribution through third-party vendors.

You should consider:

Reviewing supplier certifications

Conducting product testing

Assessing product formulations for intentionally added PFAS

Why This Matters Beyond New York

New York is part of a growing trend-other states (such as California, Maine, and Washington) are also implementing PFAS restrictions across various product categories. If you're selling nationwide, a proactive PFAS compliance strategy is critical to avoid future disruptions.

What You Can Do Now

Audit your product lines and supply chain to identify where PFAS may be present

Engage suppliers about material contents and compliance documentation

Evaluate alternative materials that meet performance standards without relying on PFAS

Monitor evolving regulations in other states and countries

Need Help?

PFAS compliance is complex, especially when supply chains span multiple geographies and regulatory frameworks. Antea Group helps companies identify PFAS in their products, evaluate supply chain risk, and prepare for upcoming restrictions. Reach out to our team of experts today to get answers to your questions!



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Antea Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Antea Group

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/antea-group

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Antea Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ny-bans-pfas-in-apparel-is-your-business-ready-1024079