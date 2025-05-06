The "Western Europe Online Payment Methods Market Trends, Consumer Adoption, and Growth Forecasts 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Digital wallets are gaining traction in Western Europe, particularly among younger consumers. Weekly usage surpassed 20% in Germany and the UK in 2024, while France and Italy showed steady but slower growth. Convenience and mobile integration continue to fuel adoption, though card usage remains prevalent in some markets.

Cards Dominate Despite Rising Alternatives

Cards continue to lead in transaction volume, especially in the UK, where they made up over 60% of payments in 2023. Contactless technology is now standard across the region, with high trust in domestic card schemes like Girocard and Cartes Bancaires. While new methods like BNPL and Pay by Bank grow, cards remain a secure and reliable choice.

Security and Cost Shape Payment Preferences

Across markets, security and affordability are top considerations when choosing payment options. UK and German consumers prioritized secure methods, while the Netherlands favored Pay by Bank for its fee-free model. Spain stood out for its openness to new digital payment tools, especially among Gen Z users.

Questions Covered

In 2024, what share of consumers in the UK used digital wallets weekly?

How did card payments compare to digital wallets in Germany in 2023 and 2024?

How willing were Generation Z consumers in Spain to try new online payment methods in 2024?

What payment method dominated online transactions in the Netherlands in 2024?

What percentage of Western European consumers prioritized security when choosing an online payment method in 2024?

Company Coverage Includes:

PayPal

Apple Pay

Visa

Mastercard

Girocard

BankAxept

Vipps

MB WAY

Multibanco

TWINT

MobilePay

Klarna

ViaBill

Trustly

Google Pay

Bizum

Dankort

Intesa Sanpaolo

UniCredit Bank

Nexi Payments

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. UK

3.1. Online Payment Method Trends

3.2. Payment Infrastructure Transaction Volume

4. France

4.1. Online Payment Methods: Usage Emerging Trends

4.2. Market Context Payment Infrastructure

5. Germany

5.1. Online Payment Methods: Usage Consumer Preferences

5.2. E-Commerce Payment Infrastructure

6. Spain Online Payment Methods: Usage, Preferences Adoption

Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, March 2025

Payment Method Usage Frequency in Instant Economy, in of Consumers, 2024

Share of Generation Z (Ages 18-29) Willing to Try New Online Payment Methods, in %, 2024

Willingness to Try Pay by Bank for Online Payments, in of Respondents, 2024

Share of Young Adults Aged 18-29 Using Pay by Bank Daily or Weekly, in %, 2024

Features That Make Pay by Bank Appealing to Consumers, in Respondents, 2024

Top Reasons for Using a Credit Card Online, in of Credit Card Users, 2024

Factors Influencing Consumers' Preferences When Selecting an Online Payment Method, in %, 2024

Share of BNPL Usage Among Adults in Comparison to Europe, in %, 2024

7. Netherlands Market Context Payment Infrastructure

Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, March 2025

Payment Method Usage Frequency in Instant Economy, in of Consumers, 2024

Share of Consumers Using Pay by Bank at Least Monthly, in %, 2024

Share of Adults Using Pay by Bank Daily or Weekly, Aged 18-29 and 30-39, in %, 2024

Willingness to Try Pay by Bank for Online Payments, in of Respondents, 2024

Features That Make Pay by Bank Appealing to Consumers, in Respondents, 2024

Top Reasons for Using a Credit Card Online, in of Credit Card Users, 2024

Factors Influencing Consumers' Pref. When Selecting an Online Payment Method, in %, 2024

Share of Generation Z (ages 18-29) Willing to Try New Online Payment Methods, in %, 2024

Share of BNPL Usage Among Adults in Comparison to Europe, in %, 2024

Share of Population Aged 16-74 Who Purchased Goods or Services Online, in %, 2019-2024e

8. Italy

8.1. Online Payment Methods: Usage Preferences

8.2. Market Context Infrastructure

9. Belgium Online Payment Methods

Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, March 2025

10. Sweden Online Payment Methods

Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, March 2025

11. Austria Mobile Digital Wallet Payment Trends

Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, March 2025

Share of Respondents Planning to Increase Mobile Payment Use in the Next Two Years, in %, 2023

Breakdown of Digital Wallet Usage by Type, in %, 2024

Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2024 2028f

Share of Respondents Using Contactless Debit Cards and Cash, in %, 2020-2023

Share of Population Aged 16-74 Who Purchased Goods or Services Online, in %, 2019-2024e

12. Switzerland Online Mobile Payment Preferences

Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, March 2025

Share of Respondents Preferring Digital Payment Providers for Payments, in %, 2023

Share of Mobile Payment Usage, by Payment Method, in %, 2021-2024 (Part 1 of 2)

Share of Mobile Payment Usage, by Payment Method, in %, 2021-2024 (Part 2 of 2)

Share of Population Aged 16-74 Who Purchased Goods or Services Online, in %, 2019-2024e

13. Denmark Online Payment Methods

Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, March 2025

14. Finland

14.1. Online Payment Methods: Usage, Motivations Trends

14.2. Broader Digital Commerce Payment Context

15. Norway Online Payment Methods

Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, March 2025

16. Portugal Online Payment Methods

Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, March 2025

17. Ireland Online Payment Methods

Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, March 2025

Share of Respondents Preferring Digital Payment Providers for Payments, in %, 2023

Share of 18-24-Year-Olds Using Mobile Payment Services, in %, 2023

Share of 18-24-Year-Olds Using Contactless Debit Cards, in %, 2023

18. Regional Overview: Europe Western Europe Payment Trends

18.1. Europe-Wide Digital Payment Usage Patterns

18.2. Europe-Wide Transaction Volume and Payment Mix

18.3. Western Europe E-Commerce Market Overview

