Digital wallets are gaining traction in Western Europe, particularly among younger consumers. Weekly usage surpassed 20% in Germany and the UK in 2024, while France and Italy showed steady but slower growth. Convenience and mobile integration continue to fuel adoption, though card usage remains prevalent in some markets.
Cards Dominate Despite Rising Alternatives
Cards continue to lead in transaction volume, especially in the UK, where they made up over 60% of payments in 2023. Contactless technology is now standard across the region, with high trust in domestic card schemes like Girocard and Cartes Bancaires. While new methods like BNPL and Pay by Bank grow, cards remain a secure and reliable choice.
Security and Cost Shape Payment Preferences
Across markets, security and affordability are top considerations when choosing payment options. UK and German consumers prioritized secure methods, while the Netherlands favored Pay by Bank for its fee-free model. Spain stood out for its openness to new digital payment tools, especially among Gen Z users.
Questions Covered
- In 2024, what share of consumers in the UK used digital wallets weekly?
- How did card payments compare to digital wallets in Germany in 2023 and 2024?
- How willing were Generation Z consumers in Spain to try new online payment methods in 2024?
- What payment method dominated online transactions in the Netherlands in 2024?
- What percentage of Western European consumers prioritized security when choosing an online payment method in 2024?
Company Coverage Includes:
- PayPal
- Apple Pay
- Visa
- Mastercard
- Girocard
- BankAxept
- Vipps
- MB WAY
- Multibanco
- TWINT
- MobilePay
- Klarna
- ViaBill
- Trustly
- Google Pay
- Bizum
- Dankort
- Intesa Sanpaolo
- UniCredit Bank
- Nexi Payments
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Takeaways
2. Management Summary
3. UK
3.1. Online Payment Method Trends
3.2. Payment Infrastructure Transaction Volume
4. France
4.1. Online Payment Methods: Usage Emerging Trends
4.2. Market Context Payment Infrastructure
5. Germany
5.1. Online Payment Methods: Usage Consumer Preferences
5.2. E-Commerce Payment Infrastructure
6. Spain Online Payment Methods: Usage, Preferences Adoption
- Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, March 2025
- Payment Method Usage Frequency in Instant Economy, in of Consumers, 2024
- Share of Generation Z (Ages 18-29) Willing to Try New Online Payment Methods, in %, 2024
- Willingness to Try Pay by Bank for Online Payments, in of Respondents, 2024
- Share of Young Adults Aged 18-29 Using Pay by Bank Daily or Weekly, in %, 2024
- Features That Make Pay by Bank Appealing to Consumers, in Respondents, 2024
- Top Reasons for Using a Credit Card Online, in of Credit Card Users, 2024
- Factors Influencing Consumers' Preferences When Selecting an Online Payment Method, in %, 2024
- Share of BNPL Usage Among Adults in Comparison to Europe, in %, 2024
7. Netherlands Market Context Payment Infrastructure
- Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, March 2025
- Payment Method Usage Frequency in Instant Economy, in of Consumers, 2024
- Share of Consumers Using Pay by Bank at Least Monthly, in %, 2024
- Share of Adults Using Pay by Bank Daily or Weekly, Aged 18-29 and 30-39, in %, 2024
- Willingness to Try Pay by Bank for Online Payments, in of Respondents, 2024
- Features That Make Pay by Bank Appealing to Consumers, in Respondents, 2024
- Top Reasons for Using a Credit Card Online, in of Credit Card Users, 2024
- Factors Influencing Consumers' Pref. When Selecting an Online Payment Method, in %, 2024
- Share of Generation Z (ages 18-29) Willing to Try New Online Payment Methods, in %, 2024
- Share of BNPL Usage Among Adults in Comparison to Europe, in %, 2024
- Share of Population Aged 16-74 Who Purchased Goods or Services Online, in %, 2019-2024e
8. Italy
8.1. Online Payment Methods: Usage Preferences
8.2. Market Context Infrastructure
9. Belgium Online Payment Methods
- Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, March 2025
10. Sweden Online Payment Methods
- Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, March 2025
11. Austria Mobile Digital Wallet Payment Trends
- Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, March 2025
- Share of Respondents Planning to Increase Mobile Payment Use in the Next Two Years, in %, 2023
- Breakdown of Digital Wallet Usage by Type, in %, 2024
- Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2024 2028f
- Share of Respondents Using Contactless Debit Cards and Cash, in %, 2020-2023
- Share of Population Aged 16-74 Who Purchased Goods or Services Online, in %, 2019-2024e
12. Switzerland Online Mobile Payment Preferences
- Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, March 2025
- Share of Respondents Preferring Digital Payment Providers for Payments, in %, 2023
- Share of Mobile Payment Usage, by Payment Method, in %, 2021-2024 (Part 1 of 2)
- Share of Mobile Payment Usage, by Payment Method, in %, 2021-2024 (Part 2 of 2)
- Share of Population Aged 16-74 Who Purchased Goods or Services Online, in %, 2019-2024e
13. Denmark Online Payment Methods
- Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, March 2025
14. Finland
14.1. Online Payment Methods: Usage, Motivations Trends
14.2. Broader Digital Commerce Payment Context
15. Norway Online Payment Methods
- Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, March 2025
16. Portugal Online Payment Methods
- Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, March 2025
17. Ireland Online Payment Methods
- Overview of Online Payment Methods and Consumer Preferences, March 2025
- Share of Respondents Preferring Digital Payment Providers for Payments, in %, 2023
- Share of 18-24-Year-Olds Using Mobile Payment Services, in %, 2023
- Share of 18-24-Year-Olds Using Contactless Debit Cards, in %, 2023
18. Regional Overview: Europe Western Europe Payment Trends
18.1. Europe-Wide Digital Payment Usage Patterns
18.2. Europe-Wide Transaction Volume and Payment Mix
18.3. Western Europe E-Commerce Market Overview
