Toivo Group Oyj: Toivo Group Oyj Updates Its Medium-Term Targets

Insider information, company release, May 6th 2025 17:40 p.m.

As part of a strategic shift, the company will replace the financial targets published on February 28, 2024, for the years 2024 - 2026 with new medium-term targets. The company will remove the financial targets for the year 2026 and will provide guidance for 2026 at the latest in conjunction with the 2025 financial statements.

Summary of previous targets:

Operating profit excluding changes in the fair value of investment properties: 20 million euros in 2026

Annual volume of development and construction: 100 million euros by the end of 2026

Equity ratio: over 40%

Aim for significant annual growth in net asset value per share (NAV/share)

The Board of Directors of Toivo Group Oyj reviewed and decided on the company's strategic focus areas and defined new medium-term targets at its meeting on May 6, 2025. The company will provide more details about the strategic shift as part of the Q1 business review to be published on May 7, 2025.

New medium-term targets:

Annual volume (revenue and investments) grows on average by 20%

Annual operating profit grows on average by 20%

Equity ratio over 40%

Dividend payments will take into account the company's investment needs and financial position. The company aims for a growing dividend. The company's goal is to distribute 30-50% of the fiscal year's profit as dividends.

The target update reflects Toivo Group's strategic focus on profitable growth, investor returns, and strengthening the balance sheet.

