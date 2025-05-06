Syensqo SA: Outcome of Syensqo's 2025 Annual General Meeting

Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bohr-Jackpot: Silberunternehmen meldet herausragende Ergebnisse und steigert Ressourcenpotenzial
WKN: A3E1GW | ISIN: BE0974464977
Outcome of Syensqo's 2025 Annual General Meeting



Outcome of Syensqo's 2025 Annual General Meeting

Brussels, Belgium - May 6, 2025 - 17:45 CEST

Syensqo held its Annual General Shareholders' Meeting today. Shareholders voted in favor of all the resolutions proposed.

Rosemary Thorne, Chair of the Board of Directors, reflected on the company's first full year post-demerger, highlighting strategic initiatives undertaken in 2024 to strengthen its foundation amid macroeconomic uncertainties. Key initiatives included cost controls, capacity investments, a share buyback, and increased employee shareholding.

Ilham Kadri, CEO, celebrated Syensqo's teams who are at the heart of the company's growth, innovation and sustainability ambitions.

Shareholders' support was evidenced by high level of approval for all resolutions, including:

  • Approval of the 2024 financial statements
  • Approval of a gross dividend of €1.62 per share payable on 19 May 2025
  • Approval of the 2024 remuneration report

Visit the Shareholders' Meetingdedicated page for more details.

Contacts

Investors & Analysts
investor.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:investor.relations@syensqo.com) 		Media
media.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:media.relations@syensqo.com)
Sherief Bakr
Bisser Alexandrov
Loïc Flament
Robbin Moore-Randolph		+44 7920 575 989
+33 607 635 280
+32 478 69 74 20
+1 470 493 2433		Perrine Marchal
Laetitia Schreiber		+32 478 32 62 72
+32 487 74 38 07

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates.

Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

Investor Relations sources

  • Earnings materials (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financials/earnings)
  • Strategy (https://www.syensqo.com/en/about-us/our-strategy)
  • Share information (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/share-information)
  • Credit information (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financials/bond-information)
  • Separation documents (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/spinoff/documents)
  • Webcasts, podcasts and presentations (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/financial-calendar-events-and-presentations/webcasts-and-presentations)
  • 2024 Annual Integrated Report (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/annual-reports)
  • Subscribe to our distribution list (https://www.syensqo.com/en/investors/investor-relations-contacts)

Attachment

  • 20250506_AGM_Outcome_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/701639fc-8e76-4f82-b9d9-2aff3e2c123b)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
