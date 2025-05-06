OLFACTORY ART KELLER: Fragrance Formulas Gallery Vault Opens Online and in NYC

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Olfactory Art Keller honored to launch The Vault, a permanent installation by visionary Master Perfumer Christophe Laudamiel. The Vault lays bare the essence of scent creation, unfiltered, by making finished perfume formulas accessible to collectors acquiring their next pieces, entrepreneurs completing their next market successes or connoisseurs, fans, and museums alike.

The unique formulas are available for purchase under a Creative Commons license that allows the owner to exclusively use, distribute, remix, adapt, and build upon the formula in any medium or format, even for commercial purposes, as long as credit is given to the creator. Formulas are available for purchase online after reading a disclaimer. Each formula is only disclosed upon purchase. A rotating selection of eleven of them will be available to smell in a one-of-a-kind immersive experience as of May 8, 2025 at Olfactory Art Keller gallery, in New York City.

The Vault offers an opportunity to face the true complexity of scent creation through tangible expressions of artistic vision, for personal enjoyment, investment, exhibition, study or market introduction. Our hope is for The Vault to challenge thousands of year' old perceptions or secrecy and promote the time-permanent possibilities of olfactory art. By acquiring a formula, one invests in the preservation, transmission and perpetuity of olfactory art.

Permanent Installation at Olfactory Art Keller NYC as of May, 8th 2025

25A Henry Street, New York City NY 10002 USA

Christophe Laudamiel is a Master Perfumer based in New York City and Tokyo. He is known for his unique olfactory compositions, leaving a trail of high-end artistic scent sculptures and signature skin fragrances. His work was integrated in art pieces by Laurie Anderson, Isabel Andriessen, Peter De Cupere, Orlan, Thierry Mugler, and Anicka Yi and has entered the likes of the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Grasse Perfume Museum, the Harvard University Archives, the Swarovski Foundation and the Tibetan Rubin Museum of Art, NYC.

Christophe has exhibited at major venues including the Basel, Cooper Hewitt, Guggenheim-NYC/Bilbao and MoMA-Istanbul museums, World Economic Forums in Davos, and inside the USA, Swiss and Japan Pavilions at World Expos. Christophe is the winner of several awards in chemistry and perfumery including the rare lifetime award from the Institute of Art and Olfaction in Los Angeles. He is a relentless advocate of perfumery education and ethics with 150 lectures and speeches, to law makers, academics and the public. He has published a manifesto, several articles and book chapters in major publications, pursues a constant quest for new or little known ingredients. He is the co-founder of the Perfumery Code of Ethics.

