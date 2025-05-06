A Parent Media Co. Inc.: Victory+ Sees Over 200,000 viewers During Each of the First Six Games of the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche Match-Up

Game 6 draws over 225,000 digital-only viewers, setting a new high for the streaming platform's playoff coverage.

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Victory+, the premier sports streaming service owned by A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC), saw massive digital viewership during the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, as every game of the Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche series surpassed 200,000 digital-only viewers, with Game 6 topping 225,000, the highest single-game viewership of the series on the platform.

This milestone demonstrates the success Victory+ has seen during its first NHL season and reinforces excitement for the digital platform's position providing fans with live access for free.

The Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche delivered one of the most hard-fought and electrifying series of the postseason so far. From last-minute goals to highlight-reel saves and momentum-shifting hits, the showdown was packed with unforgettable moments that had a total of over 1.2 million viewers on the edge of their seats, while watching Victory+.

"The Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche delivered an unforgettable first-round series, and fans showed up in record numbers," said Neil Gruninger, President & CEO of APMC. "Crossing 200,000 viewers for every game, proves that fans are choosing Victory+ because we meet them where they are, online and with free access."

With round two now underway, Victory+ continues to bring fans live games from the Texas Rangers and WHL in addition to thousands of videos of on-demand sports content.

For game schedules, exclusive content, and ongoing prize opportunities, visit www.victoryplus.com .

ABOUT APMC and Victory+

A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) is a media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands. APMC is a leader in Safe Streaming delivering an end-to-end solution to brands and platforms with an emphasis on unlocking incremental revenue. Utilizing proprietary streaming and monetization technologies, APMC reaches millions of homes globally through its products including Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect Streaming Service, Glitch+, Victory+ and Safe Exchange. Victory+ a groundbreaking FREE end-to-end, direct to consumer, sports streaming service made for fans, by fans. Featuring free regional broadcasts of various sports teams including the Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks, Victory+ is also the home to a library of on-demand, premium sports-based, outdoors, and extreme sports content. Visit www.aparentmedia.com and www.victoryplus.com to learn more.

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/aparentmediacoinc

X: https://twitter.com/AParentMediaCo

SOURCE: A Parent Media Co. Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/victory-sees-over-200-000-viewers-during-each-of-the-first-six-gam-1024074