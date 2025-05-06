Apex Capital Corp Unveils Enhanced Mobile Factoring App

Celebrating 10 years of innovation with new features for truckers

FORT WORTH, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Apex Capital Corp is proud to announce the launch of our new and improved Mobile Factoring App, arriving just in time for the app's 10th anniversary. A decade ago, the Apex Mobile Factoring App was the first mobile app in the factoring industry. Today, the mobile app continues to set the standard with cutting-edge features designed to streamline factoring for truckers and company owners.

The updated Apex Mobile Factoring App includes several new features designed to enhance user experience and get them paid even faster.

With our new and improved Apex Mobile Factoring App, hard-working truckers can get paid on nights, weekends, and even bank holidays using our 24/7 Factoring service, which was introduced in 2021. That combination means there's no waiting days for much-needed funds and it's all done from the convenience of your smart phone.

"Our latest app update is all about empowering our clients with user-friendly tools to manage their businesses while they are on the road," said Sherry Leigh, Chief Product and Marketing Officer. "The improved Apex Mobile Factoring App's modern look, user-friendly navigation features, and 24/7 Factoring service, enable our clients to manage their factoring accounts and get paid at any time - even at night, on weekends, and holidays."

These enhancements not only make factoring seamless, but they also reinforce Apex's 30-year commitment to excellent customer service for truckers with fast and reliable payment solutions that fit their schedule. The updated app is available now for those who factor with Apex.

