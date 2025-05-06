SOLUTIONS 30: FiberCop renews its trust in Solutions30 with a three-year contract worth more than €125 million for optic fiber deployment in Northern Italy

Solutions30, a European leader in rapid-response field services for the telecommunications, energy and digital sectors announces that its subsidiary Solutions30 Italia has renewed its contract with FiberCop, a key player in the development of Italy's optic fiber infrastructure. The total value of the contract exceeds €125 million over three years.

The agreement provides for the continuation of FTTH (Fiber To The Home) network deployment in the Piedmont and Aosta Valley regions. The project will cover approximately 300,000 housing units, further strengthening connectivity across Italy and helping to bridge the digital divide.

The strengthening of the collaboration with Fibercop confirms the strong relationship built between the two companies over the past years. It will accelerate FiberCop's fiber rollout schedule, supporting the country's digitalization goals and the European agenda for ultra-fast connectivity. Moreover, it is fully aligned with Solutions30's strategy of contract selectivity, particularly in Italy, where recent improvements in operational and contractual dynamics are enabling the Group to return to balanced, profitable growth in this market.

Solutions30 Italia will remain involved in all key project phases - from design and installation to network activation at the end user's premises, contributing to the deployment of a reliable and high-performance infrastructure. The renewed agreement also includes the enhancement of quality standards, operational sustainability, and technical training across the regions concerned.

The development of the secondary FTTH network plays a strategic role in Italy's digital transformation. By bringing fiber directly into homes, businesses, offices, and public administrations, the network will ensure stable, ultra-high-performance connections capable of meeting the growing demand for advanced digital services.

This infrastructure is essential for enabling applications such as remote working, distance learning, Industry 4.0, and digital public services, thereby enhancing the country's competitiveness. Moreover, the expansion of the FTTH network will help reduce the digital divide between regions, supporting a more inclusive and balanced economic development.

"We are proud to continue and strengthen our collaboration with FiberCop through a strategic project for the country's digital future," said Paolo Polleri, Telco Key Account and Operations Manager at Solutions30 Italia."This contract marks a new milestone in our commitment to supporting the rollout of ultra-fast broadband and contributing to the technological and social development of the regions involved."

Thanks to this renewed agreement, Solutions30 Italia will continue working in synergy with FiberCop on numerous projects, supporting the expansion of the ultra-fast broadband network in line with the objectives of the Digital Agenda and Italy's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

"The renewal of this agreement reflects the strength of our partnership and the value Solutions30 brings as a reliable and innovative technology partner," said Giovanni Ragusa, CEO of Solutions30 Italia. "Together, we aim to make a tangible contribution to Italy's digital development."

