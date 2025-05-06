Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bohr-Jackpot: Silberunternehmen meldet herausragende Ergebnisse und steigert Ressourcenpotenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 858266 | ISIN: GB0006776081 | Ticker-Symbol: PES
Xetra
06.05.25 | 17:35
13,965 Euro
-2,17 % -0,310
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PEARSON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PEARSON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,76013,97019:26
13,76013,97019:26
PR Newswire
06.05.2025 18:12 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pearson plc - (the "Company") Notification of PDMRs' Interests

Finanznachrichten News

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

LONDON, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --


1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Tom ap Simon

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

President - Higher Education and Virtual Learning

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pearson plc

b)

LEI

2138004JBXWWJKIURC57

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in Pearson plc, each ADR represents one ordinary share of 25 pence in Pearson plc

ISIN: US7050151056

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of restricted shares under the Long-Term Incentive Plan. The award attracts dividend equivalent awards.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Purchase price:

N/A

83,114

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregated volume: 83,114 shares

Aggregated price: N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

1 May 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Sharon Hague

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

President - English Language Learning

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pearson plc

b)

LEI

2138004JBXWWJKIURC57

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc

ISIN: GB0006776081

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of restricted shares under the Long-Term Incentive Plan. The award attracts dividend equivalent awards.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Purchase price:

N/A

44,995

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregated volume: 44,995 shares

Aggregated price: N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

1 May 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Vishaal Gupta

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

President - Enterprise Learning and Skills

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pearson plc

b)

LEI

2138004JBXWWJKIURC57

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc

ISIN: GB0006776081

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of restricted shares under the Long-Term Incentive Plan. The award attracts dividend equivalent awards.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Purchase price:

N/A

110,063

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregated volume: 110,063 shares

Aggregated price: N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

1 May 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Arthur Valentine

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

President - Assessment & Qualifications

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Pearson plc

b)

LEI

2138004JBXWWJKIURC57

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in Pearson plc, each ADR represents one ordinary share of 25 pence in Pearson plc

ISIN: US7050151056

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of restricted shares under the Long-Term Incentive Plan. The award attracts dividend equivalent awards.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Purchase price:

N/A

90,745

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Aggregated volume: 90,745 shares

Aggregated price: N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

1 May 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Media Contacts:
Laura Ewart - UK
Laura.ewart@pearson.com

Dan Nelson - US
Dan.nelson@pearson.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/617186/Pearson_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pearson-plc--the-company-notification-of-pdmrs-interests-302447477.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.