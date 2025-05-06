Pearson plc - (the "Company") Notification of PDMRs' Interests

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Tom ap Simon
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
President - Higher Education and Virtual Learning
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Pearson plc
b)
LEI
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in Pearson plc, each ADR represents one ordinary share of 25 pence in Pearson plc
ISIN: US7050151056
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of restricted shares under the Long-Term Incentive Plan. The award attracts dividend equivalent awards.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Purchase price:
N/A
83,114
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregated volume: 83,114 shares
Aggregated price: N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
1 May 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Sharon Hague
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
President - English Language Learning
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Pearson plc
b)
LEI
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc
ISIN: GB0006776081
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of restricted shares under the Long-Term Incentive Plan. The award attracts dividend equivalent awards.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Purchase price:
N/A
44,995
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregated volume: 44,995 shares
Aggregated price: N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
1 May 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Vishaal Gupta
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
President - Enterprise Learning and Skills
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Pearson plc
b)
LEI
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc
ISIN: GB0006776081
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of restricted shares under the Long-Term Incentive Plan. The award attracts dividend equivalent awards.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Purchase price:
N/A
110,063
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregated volume: 110,063 shares
Aggregated price: N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
1 May 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Arthur Valentine
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
President - Assessment & Qualifications
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Pearson plc
b)
LEI
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in Pearson plc, each ADR represents one ordinary share of 25 pence in Pearson plc
ISIN: US7050151056
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of restricted shares under the Long-Term Incentive Plan. The award attracts dividend equivalent awards.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Purchase price:
N/A
90,745
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregated volume: 90,745 shares
Aggregated price: N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
1 May 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
