Pearson plc - (the "Company") Notification of PDMR Interests

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Tom ap Simon
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
President - Higher Education and Virtual Learning
b)
Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
a)
Name
Pearson plc
b)
LEI
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
a)
Description of the
American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in Pearson plc, each ADR
Identification code
ISIN: US7050151056
b)
Nature of the transaction
Release of ADRs settled on a net-of-tax basis, following release of
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Volume: 57,784
Price: n/a
d)
Aggregated
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregated volume: see 4 (c) above
e)
Date of the
1 May 2025
f)
Place of the
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Sharon Hague
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
President - English Language Learning
b)
Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
a)
Name
Pearson plc
b)
LEI
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
a)
Description of the
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc
Identification code
ISIN: GB0006776081
b)
Nature of the
Release of ordinary shares following release of share award under the
c)
Price(s) and
Release of ordinary
Sale of ordinary shares to
Volume: 23,768
Price: n/a
Volume: 11,173
Price: £11.7366 per share
d)
Aggregated
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregated volume: see 4 (c) above
e)
Date of the
1 May 2025
f)
Place of the
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Sally Johnson
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
a)
Name
Pearson plc
b)
LEI
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
a)
Description of the
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc
Identification code
ISIN: GB0006776081
b)
Nature of the transaction
Release of ordinary shares following release of share award under
c)
Price(s) and
Release of ordinary shares
Sale of ordinary shares to
Volume: 136,077
Price: n/a
Volume: 63,957
Price: £11.7366
per share Aggregated
d)
Aggregated
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregated volume: see 4 (c) above
e)
Date of the
1 May 2025
f)
Place of the
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Arthur Valentine
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
President - Assessment & Qualifications
b)
Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
a)
Name
Pearson plc
b)
LEI
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
a)
Description of the
American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in Pearson plc, each ADR
Identification code
ISIN: US7050151056
b)
Nature of the
Release of ADRs settled on a net-of-tax basis, following release of
c)
Price(s) and
Volume: 63,300
Price: n/a
d)
Aggregated
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregated volume: see 4 (c) above
e)
Date of the
1 May 2025
f)
Place of the
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Vishaal Gupta
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
President - Enterprise Learning and Skills
b)
Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
a)
Name
Pearson plc
b)
LEI
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
a)
Description of the
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc
Identification code
ISIN: GB0006776081
b)
Nature of the
Release of ordinary shares following release of share award under the
c)
Price(s) and
Release of ordinary
Sale of ordinary shares to
Volume: 138,651
Price: n/a
Volume: 50,318
Price: £11.7366 per share
d)
Aggregated
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregated volume: see 4 (c) above
e)
Date of the
1 May 2025
f)
Place of the
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
