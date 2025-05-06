TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 06

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Net Asset Value per Share

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE TwentyFour Income Fund Limited 107.07XD GG00B90J5Z95 2nd May 2025

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 2nd May 2025.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Alex Murray +353 (0)1 5717 346

Date: 6th May 2025