Tracelink, Inc.: FutureLink Boston 2025 Reinforces TraceLink's Leadership in Supply Chain Orchestration and Innovation

BOSTON, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink, the largest end-to-end digital network platform for intelligent supply chain orchestration, successfully hosted FutureLink Boston 2025, bringing together more than 150 attendees ranging across senior executives, industry experts, and supply chain technology innovators from across the end-to-end healthcare and life sciences ecosystem. Now in its ninth year, FutureLink remains the only industry event focused exclusively on safeguarding and advancing the digital transformation of the end-to-end life sciences and healthcare supply chain.

With an agenda specifically designed to bridge the gap between strategic vision and operational execution, FutureLink Boston offered a unique opportunity for attendees to gain direct insight from the companies shaping the future of life sciences and healthcare. Over three days, attendees explored how digitalization, real-time supply and demand data, and generative AI are transforming supply chain operations and delivering meaningful impact to patients worldwide.

"With representation from every corner of the supply chain, FutureLink is unmatched in its ability to bring the healthcare and life sciences industry together to transform vision into action," said Shabbir Dahod, President and CEO of TraceLink. "It's the only forum where innovation at the intersection of supply chain digitalization, regulatory readiness, and agentic orchestration converge to drive measurable impact-all powered by an integrate-once digital business network that doesn't exist anywhere else in the world. That network is the foundation for building intelligent, linked, and patient-centric supply chains, and FutureLink is one of the ways we bring that leadership to life."

Driving Digital Transformation Across the Industry

With 26 industry speakers and nearly 50 total sessions, the event showcased how customers are using the TraceLink Orchestration Platform for Universal Solutions (OPUS) to orchestrate supply chain relationships, digitalize critical business processes, and supply generative AI models and enterprise systems with real-time supply chain data. A special focus was placed on:

Leveraging DSCSA and serialization investments as a foundation for digital transformation.

Ensuring DSCSA readiness among more than 5,000 companies and 650 TraceLink DSCSA customers already deploying more than 10,000 EPCIS links.

Using TraceLink Multienterprise Information Network Tower (MINT) to exchange more than 40 commercial transactions, including purchase orders, inventory balances, advanced ship notices, and invoices, to build intelligent orchestration layers on existing track-and-trace infrastructure.

The need for collaborative trading partner execution for critical processes such as DSCSA compliance exception management through solutions like TraceLink Process Orchestration for Empowered Teams (POET).

Fueling generative AI initiatives with foundational, real-time supply chain data to create agentic orchestration experiences.

Leveraging the open OPUS service, solution, and technology partner ecosystem for digital transformation acceleration, as evidenced by the presence of 19 different solution and technology partner companies at the conference.

FutureLink Boston set the stage for what's next in global supply chain transformation. This fall, the momentum continues in Europe. Registration is now open for FutureLink Barcelona-join us October 6-8, 2025 to collaborate with industry leaders, explore breakthrough innovations, and accelerate your journey toward a more agile, intelligent, and patient-centric supply chain.

