Norway's Data Center Market was valued at USD 1.55 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 2.79 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 10.29%.
The Norwegian data center market has the presence of several global support infrastructure providers that will increase its competitiveness in the market. Some of the support infrastructure vendors present in the Norway data center market include ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Delta Electronics, Eaton, Legrand, Piller Power Systems, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, STULZ, Vertiv, and others.
Some of the key colocation data center investors in the Norway data center market include Green Mountain, STACK Infrastructure, Bulk Infrastructure, AQ Compute, Orange Business, Lefdal Mine Data Centers, Telia, and others.
Norway's data center market has several local and global construction contractors operating in the market including AECOM, Arup, Coromatic AB, COWI, Designer Group, Elecnor Group, HDR Architecture, Keysource, Mercury, Mecwide, RED Engineering Design, Rider Levett Bucknall RLB, Skanska, Sweco, Turner Townsend, YIT and others that have been offering their construction, engineering and installation services in the data center market in the country.
- Operators in the Norway data center market, such as Green Mountain and Bulk Infrastructure Group AS, are adopting advanced liquid cooling technologies for efficient thermal management; furthermore, they are implementing heat recovery systems to channel the excess heat generated in their facilities to nearby locations to enhance sustainability efforts across the country.
- Sustainability in the Norway data center market is supported by growing investments in renewable energy and energy-efficient technologies, with operators increasingly adopting Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). The data center companies are focusing on innovative construction techniques to reduce their carbon impact by replacing materials, including steel and concrete, with timber wood; furthermore, operators are also installing solar roofs in their facilities.
- The government is regulating data centers under electronic communication laws to enhance digital security and protect national interests. This approach also encourages leveraging Norway's renewable energy resources to drive sustainable growth within the industry.
- Global cloud operators, such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud, are driving significant data center investments in Norway due to the growing demand for cloud services. Colocation providers, such as STACK Infrastructure, Lefdal Mine Datacenter, and Bulk Infrastructure Group AS, are actively expanding their operations to address the increasing demand for reliable data center infrastructure across the country. In 2024, the Norway data center market witnessed new entrants such as Keysource and Namsos DataSenter, and Google.
- Norway's focus on utilizing waste heat to enhance efficiency and environmental responsibility aligns with the global sustainability trends, attracting the attention of eco-conscious investors and businesses.
- Norway's naturally cold climate enables efficient free cooling for data centers, significantly reducing the need for mechanical cooling systems and lowering operational costs and energy consumption.
