Two More Weeks of Canada's Best Spring Skiing & Snowboarding at the World-Class Banff Sunshine Village in the Canadian Rockies!

BANFF, ALBERTA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Spring shines bright at Banff Sunshine, the iconic Canadian Rockies ski & snowboard resort. With a ski and snowboard season that stretches from early November to late May, Banff Sunshine Village is internationally renowned for being home to Canada's Best Spring Skiing and Snowboarding. This year, skiers and snowboarders can carve up the wide open slopes of Sunshine Village until Slush Cup Monday, May 19th, 2025.

Banff Sunshine Village

Slush Cup

With two full weeks left to enjoy Canada's Best Spring Skiing, the Banff based resort is turning up the heat on their spring events.

"Spring shines at Banff Sunshine," says Kendra Scurfield, VP Brand and Communications at Banff Sunshine Village. "Spring at Sunshine Village is my personal favorite time of year. The snow is superb, the weather is warm, and the village is a vibe. Each year, our goal is to make our spring events a little more extra as we lean into the fun of spring skiing at Banff Sunshine. This spring we're excited to introduce a couple new events, including the Sunshine Stampede, and the upcoming Leg Burner Banked Slalom."

This upcoming Saturday, the Banff resort has teamed up with Snowboard Canada and double Beijing Paralympic snowboard medalist, Tyler Turner for the first ever 'Leg Burner Banked Slalom.' The all-ages charity event is open to snowboarders of all levels, with proceed raised going to support Canadian Paralympic Snowboard Athletes.

Starting Saturday May 17th, the resort celebrates it's 95th Slush Cup Long Weekend. Over the years, the event has grown from a campy end-of-season celebration to a three-day festival that welcomes winter lovers from around the world as they say, "ski ya later winter." The three-day Slush Cup festival kicks off on Saturday, May 17th, with the SlushShine Rail Jam, followed by Watergate Banked Slalom on Sunday, May 18th, and the marque event, Slush Cup, on May 19th, 2025.

Banff Sunshine's Slush Cup is the longest running end-of-season pond-skimming event in North America. One hundred hopefuls will attempt to ski across the 110-foot pool of melt water, as they compete for the crown of Mr. and Ms. Slush Cup. Participants will be judged based on execution, completion, style, costume, and attitude. This year's event will be judged by a panel of Canadian Winter Olympians including Mikaël Kingsbury, Rachael Karker, Tyler Turner and Brendan Mackay.

"Slush Cup is my favorite day of the year," says Jenna Lee. "I've been skiing at Sunshine for over 20 years and have not missed a Slush Cup yet. It's just so much fun. Whether you plan ski, watch the event, or compete, Slush Cup is the absolute most fun you can have in ski boots!"

A full list of events, including Banff Sunshine's Untracked Concert Series and Mom's Ski Free Mother's Day can be found on skibanff.com. Access to all Sunshine events is free with a lift ticker or Sunshine Season Pass.

About Banff Sunshine:

Banff Sunshine Village is home of Canada's Best Snow, Canada's Hottest Lifts, Banff's only ski-in, ski-out hotel Sunshine Mountain Lodge, and Canada's Best Spring Skiing. The resort is famous for its extra-long ski and snowboard season which spans from early November until late May. Located just 90 minutes west of Calgary's International Airport, and 15 minutes west of the town of Banff, Banff Sunshine Village is wide-open for skiing and snowboarding until May 19th, 2025.

