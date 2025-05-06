BTCC Exchange Unites Top Crypto Influencers at TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Thought Leadership and Community Power

BTCC Exchange united top crypto influencers like Sheldon The Sniper from Crypto Banter, Conor Kenny, and Crypto Cobra at TOKEN2049 Dubai, fostering market insights and community engagement through livestreams.

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / BTCC, a pioneer in the crypto space since 2011, stole the spotlight on Day 2 of TOKEN2049 Dubai by hosting a powerhouse lineup of top crypto influencers and media figures at its vibrant booth.

The day was highlighted by a series of engaging livestreams featuring some of the most influential voices in the cryptocurrency space. These content creators sat down to talk with Erik Gjergji, Head of Business Development at BTCC Exchange, on topics ranging from the current market trends and trading strategies to the future of cryptocurrencies, drawing substantial attention from attendees and followers on BTCC's X and YouTube channel.

Content Creator Showcase

The BTCC booth buzzed with energy as leading crypto voices shared their expertise in exclusive sessions hosted by Erik Gjergji. Prominent influencers including Sheldon The Sniper from Crypto Banter (1.16M subscribers), Conor Kenny (290K subscribers), and Crypto Cobra attracted both live and online audiences eager for real-time market insights.

Shelton (left) shared with Erik (right) his views on the upcoming market trends.

Conor Kenny particularly impressed attendees with his nuanced understanding of market dynamics. At the same time, Crypto Cobra stood out for his refreshingly authentic and unfiltered views on current market conditions and his trading insights. This candid perspective has increasingly resonated with traders seeking honest insights beyond typical market commentary.

Crypto Cobra (left) shared with Erik (right) his honest views on the market trends.

The combined reach of these influencers extends to millions of cryptocurrency enthusiasts worldwide. These high-profile conversations positioned BTCC as a hub for meaningful dialogue on cryptocurrency's future and demonstrated the exchange's commitment to engaging with thought leaders in the space.

"Meeting creators and community leaders face-to-face was a major highlight for us," said Aaryn Ling, Head of Branding at BTCC. "This event helped strengthen our ties with the crypto community, and we're excited to keep growing with them."

Interested parties can view these conversations by visiting BTCC's official X account and YouTube channel.

Exclusive VIP Yacht Party

Following the success of TOKEN2049 Dubai, BTCC Exchange will host an exclusive VIP yacht party as an after-event celebration on May 2, 2025. Set aboard a luxurious yacht cruising the Arabian Sea, this event will gather top Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) in the cryptocurrency space. The yacht party provides a relaxed setting for leading content creators to network and discuss the future of cryptocurrency in a more intimate environment.

About BTCC Exchange

Founded in 2011, BTCC is one of the world's longest-running cryptocurrency exchanges, providing secure and user-friendly trading services to millions of users globally. With a commitment to security, transparency, and exceptional customer service, BTCC continues to be a trusted platform for cryptocurrency enthusiasts worldwide.

Official website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

Contact: press@btcc.com

