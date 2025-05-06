Roof Maxx Technologies, LLC: Roof Maxx Hires Kasey Skala as Vice President of Marketing

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Roof Maxx, a leading provider of sustainable roof restoration solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kasey Skala as Vice President of Marketing. In this role, Skala will lead brand strategy, demand generation, and marketing innovation, supporting the company's continued growth.

Skala brings over 15 years of marketing leadership experience to Roof Maxx, having served in key roles for high-growth organizations across a variety of industries. His background includes building and scaling marketing programs for brands such as Great Clips, SOLO Cup, Virgin Mobile, Cerner (now Oracle Health), and City Wide Facility Solutions.

"Kasey's expertise and solid data-driven track record will play a critical role in driving awareness and supporting our robust network of dealers across the country." said Mike Feazel, CEO and Co-Founder of Roof Maxx.

Before joining Roof Maxx, Skala led marketing efforts in both B2B and B2C environments, with a focus on multi-location and service-based businesses. His experience in the commercial maintenance space and deep understanding of brand-building within founder-led companies made him a natural fit for the Roof Maxx structure, mission and culture.

"As I learned more about Roof Maxx and met with the team, it was clear they had built something truly disruptive-not only in terms of product but also in culture," said Skala. "Equally important, I felt a strong alignment with the organization's philanthropic values and its commitment to giving back."

Skala will focus on executing a best-in-class marketing strategy rooted in innovation, efficiency, and high-impact leadership.

ABOUT ROOF MAXX

Roof Maxx is a leading provider of sustainable roof restoration solutions, helping homeowners and businesses extend the life of their asphalt shingle roofs affordably and effectively. Through innovative technology and a commitment to environmental responsibility, Roof Maxx offers an alternative to premature roof replacement while reducing landfill waste.

GIVING PLEDGE

When you restore your roof with Roof Maxx, you help find a forever home for a child waiting in foster care. This vision is becoming a reality through our partnership with the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, and we've pledged to help find forever homes for 25,000 children by 2030.

