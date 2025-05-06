Anzeige
Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Holding(s) in Company 
06-May-2025 / 17:55 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00BY7QYJ50 
Issuer Name 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
BlackRock, Inc. 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Wilmington 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
USA 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
02-May-2025 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
05-May-2025 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
              % of voting rights  % of voting rights through Total of  Total number of 
.              attached to shares  financial instruments    both in %  voting rights 
              (total of 8.A)    (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)  (8.A + 8.B) held in issuer 
Resulting situation on the 
date on which threshold was 9.420000       1.210000          10.630000  19456781 
crossed or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if      10.580000      1.290000          11.870000 
applicable) 8A. Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/Type of shares  Number of direct   Number of indirect   % of direct voting % of indirect voting 
ISIN code(if possible) voting rights    voting rights      rights (DTR5.1)  rights (DTR5.2.1) 
            (DTR5.1)       (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00BY7QYJ50                 17239574                  9.420000 
Sub Total 8.A      17239574                   9.420000% 
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/    Number of voting rights that may be acquired if  % of voting 
instrument    date    conversion   the instrument is exercised/converted       rights 
               period 
Securities                  2217207                      1.210000 
Lending 
Sub Total 8.B1                2217207                      1.210000% 
Type of financial   Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash   Number of voting % of voting 
instrument      date    period       settlement      rights      rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 
Ultimate   Name of      % of voting rights if % of voting rights through   Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled    it equals or is higher financial instruments if it   equals or is higher 
person    undertaking    than the notifiable  equals or is higher than the  than the notifiable 
                threshold       notifiable threshold      threshold 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Finance, Inc. 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 
Inc. (Chain  2, Inc. 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Financial 
1)      Management, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
1)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
1)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 
Inc. (Chain  3, LLC 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  1 LP 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay Finco 
1)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay IV 
1)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Group 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance 
Inc. (Chain  Europe Limited 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Investment    7.640000        0.620000            8.270000% 
1)      Management (UK) 
       Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Finance, Inc. 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 
Inc. (Chain  2, Inc. 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Financial 
2)      Management, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 
Inc. (Chain  4, LLC 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 
Inc. (Chain  6, LLC 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Delaware Holdings 
2)      Inc. 
       BlackRock 
BlackRock,  Institutional 
Inc. (Chain  Trust Company, 
2)      National 
       Association 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Finance, Inc. 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 
Inc. (Chain  2, Inc. 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Financial 
3)      Management, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 
Inc. (Chain  4, LLC 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 
Inc. (Chain  6, LLC 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Delaware Holdings 
3)      Inc. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Fund 
Inc. (Chain  Advisors 
3) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Finance, Inc. 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 
Inc. (Chain  2, Inc. 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Financial 
4)      Management, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
4)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Canada 
Inc. (Chain  Holdings ULC 
4) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Asset 
Inc. (Chain  Management Canada 
4)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Finance, Inc. 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 
Inc. (Chain  2, Inc. 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Financial 
5)      Management, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
5)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
5)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Holdco 
Inc. (Chain  3, LLC 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  1 LP 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay Finco 
5)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Cayman 
Inc. (Chain  West Bay IV 
5)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Group 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Finance 
Inc. (Chain  Europe Limited 
5) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Advisors (UK) 
5)      Limited

10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team Jana Blumenstein 020 7743 3650 12. Date of Completion 05^th May 2025 13. Place Of Completion 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[ X ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
Name:                      City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
BlackRock, Inc.                 Wilmington, DE, U.S.A. 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 
02/05/2025 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 
05/05/2025 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 
Voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. have gone below 10%. 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial   Total of both Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments      in % (9.A +  voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +   9.B)      issuervii 
                               9.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   9.42%           1.21%         10.63%     182,956,577 
reached 
Position of previous notification 10.93%          1.25%         12.19% 
(if applicable) 
 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
            Number of voting rightsix    % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares 
ISIN code (if     Direct       Indirect   Direct            Indirect 
possible) 
 
GB00BY7QYJ50               17,239,574                 9.42% 
SUBTOTAL A       17,239,574            9.42% 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
Type of financial    Expiration Exercise/      Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights 
instrument        datex   Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted. 
Securities Lending    N/A    N/A         2,217,207                  1.21% 
                            2,217,207                  1.21% 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 06, 2025 12:55 ET (16:55 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.