Not on the Fence, Not on the Roof-Just the Right Call: Georgia Homeowner Praises RRG Roofing & Gutters for Speed, Honesty, and Stellar Service

When Kandis Webb submitted an online inquiry to RRG Roofing & Gutters, she expected a wait. What she got instead was a call back almost instantly-and service that never stopped exceeding expectations.

DAHLONEGA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / When Kandis Webb submitted an online inquiry to RRG Roofing & Gutters, she expected a wait. What she got instead was a call back almost instantly-and service that never stopped exceeding expectations.

"I submitted a request and someone from the team reached out within minutes-maybe seconds," Webb said. "We got the inspection set up quickly, and RRG even called twice with friendly reminders. I appreciate overcommunication!"

That level of professionalism continued when roofing inspector Jesse showed up early and ready. He walked Webb through the process step by step, performed a thorough inspection, and-most importantly-eased her concerns about being taken advantage of.

"In these times, it's hard to know who to trust. Other companies tried to scare me into a full replacement on a 5-year-old roof," she said. "Jesse took the time to explain everything clearly and honestly. I will 100% trust RRG Roofing and Gutters with all of my future roofing needs."

For homeowners across North Georgia and Western North Carolina, RRG Roofing & Gutters is building a reputation that rests on fast response times, budget-conscious solutions, and a refreshing dose of honesty. With more than 17 years of licensed insurance experience, RRG helps customers avoid unnecessary costs and ensures that when insurance is involved, claims are handled efficiently and in the homeowner's best interest.

"We've seen too many people misled or overwhelmed during what should be a straightforward process," said a representative from RRG Roofing. "Our job is not just to install a roof-it's to protect people's peace of mind."

Customer Emma Hochgesang experienced that first-hand after a hailstorm damaged her roof. RRG's team, including Sales Representative Nick Frances and Project Supervisor Jason, delivered service that was fast, professional, and deeply personal.

"Nick took a video of the damage, showed us exactly where the leak was, and made himself available when the insurance inspector came," Hochgesang said. "He returned the morning of installation just to check on us-and again that evening to make sure we were happy with the result."

Even more impressively, Jason's crew showed up before the scheduled 7:00 a.m. start and installed 5,000 square feet of shingles in one day-without cutting corners.

At RRG Roofing & Gutters, customers receive:

Roof Repairs & Replacements

Insurance Claim Support

Seamless Rain Gutters & Gutter Shutter Systems

Skylight Repairs

Metal Roofing Systems

Honest Inspections

Flexible Financing Options

Every RRG project is backed by Owens Corning quality materials, full warranty coverage, and a team committed to excellence from consultation to cleanup. It's a company that's built not just for roofs, but for relationships.

Whether you need a leak patched, a full replacement, or just honest answers, RRG Roofing & Gutters will be there-early, informed, and on your side.

About RRG Roofing & Gutters

Headquartered in Dahlonega, GA, and serving customers throughout Georgia and Western North Carolina, RRG Roofing & Gutters provides trusted roofing solutions backed by more than 17 years of experience. With deep knowledge of insurance claims, fast response times, and commitment to Owens Corning standards, RRG delivers exceptional roof replacements, repairs, and gutter systems-all with honesty, craftsmanship, and care.

Office Hours & Service Area

RRG Roofing & Gutters is centrally located at 125 Ethan Allen Dr Dahlonega, GA 30533 Office hours are Monday through Thursday, 8:00 AM to 6:00 P.M., and Friday & Saturday: 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM.

For more information or to schedule a free inspection and no-obligation quote, call RRG Roofing & Gutters at (678)-325-6949 or visit the website to gain more information https://rrofga.com/.

Media Contact:

Max Collett

Contractor Independence LLC

(806) 808-0330

SOURCE: RRG Roofing & Gutters

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/not-on-the-fence-not-on-the-roof-just-the-right-call-georgia-hom-1023808