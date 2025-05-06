Todd Stager, SEO for Lawyers, LLC: Francis Injury Firm Rebrands as Francis Injury: Car & Truck Accident Lawyers and Opens New Fort Worth Office to Meet Growing Demand

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Personal injury attorney Michael Francis, a recognized leader in car and truck accident litigation, has announced a strategic rebrand of his law firm from Francis Injury Firm to Francis Injury: Car & Truck Accident Lawyers. The name change marks a renewed commitment to serving accident victims with a laser focus on auto-related personal injury claims. Along with the rebrand, the firm has opened a new office in the heart of Fort Worth's legal and business district at: 640 Taylor St, Suite 1200B, Fort Worth, TX 76102.

"Over the years, we've helped thousands of Texans recover after devastating car and truck crashes," said Michael Francis, founding attorney of the firm. "This new name more clearly reflects who we are, what we do best, and how we serve the Fort Worth community."

Rebrand Reflects a Focused Mission

The decision to rebrand comes as the firm continues to see exponential growth in motor vehicle-related personal injury claims across Texas. While Francis Injury has long represented victims in a wide range of injury cases, the overwhelming majority of recent cases involve auto collisions - including many involving commercial trucking companies and multi-vehicle pileups.

"Our caseload has evolved," Francis added. "Today, 90% of our client base comes to us after a car wreck or trucking accident. We want to make it clear: this is our specialty, and no one fights harder for these clients than we do."

Fort Worth Office Expands Local Presence

The newly launched Fort Worth office will serve as a key hub for client meetings, consultations, and litigation support - especially for those seeking a car accident lawyer in Fort Worth after serious wrecks. The location was selected for its accessibility, proximity to courthouses, and growing demand for legal representation following motor vehicle crashes in the DFW area.

Since opening the office, Francis Injury has already seen a notable increase in truck accident and car accident inquiries - a trend that reflects both the firm's reputation and the rising number of serious collisions in North Texas.

Committed to Client Advocacy and Legal Excellence

With the rebrand, Francis Injury is also rolling out an updated website, an improved client intake system, and enhanced resources designed to make legal help more accessible to accident victims in Texas. From faster response times to clear communication at every step, the firm is focused on delivering a modern, client-first experience.

"We're not just changing our name. We're evolving the way clients experience legal support after an accident," said Francis. "We want people to know that if they need a Fort Worth car accident lawyer , we're local, we're experienced, and we're ready to fight for the compensation they deserve."

About Francis Injury

Francis Injury: Car & Truck Accident Lawyers is a leading personal injury law firm based in Texas, with a specialization in car wrecks, commercial trucking accidents, motorcycle crashes and catastrophic injury cases. Founded by trial attorney Michael Francis, the firm has recovered millions for victims across the state and remains a fierce advocate for the injured in Fort Worth and beyond.

