N2Growth Named to Forbes' List of America's Best Executive Search Firms for Ninth Consecutive Year

KING OF PRUSSIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / N2Growth, a global executive search and leadership advisory firm, has been recognized for the ninth consecutive year on the 2025 Forbes list of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms, continuing its track record of recognition as a top 20 firm for every year since the inception of Forbes' list.

The recognition, announced May 6, reinforces N2Growth's market leadership as a trusted partner to organizations such as Medtronic, Chewy.com, PwC, Northeastern University, Lincoln Financial, Hyundai, Atlas Oil, Apollo and Telus International in placing C-suite and board-level talent and solving complex leadership challenges for organizations worldwide.

"Forbes' continued recognition is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the trust our clients place in us," said Tony Morales, vice chairman of N2Growth. "As leadership demands continue to evolve, our commitment to excellence, and to helping clients attract transformative, values-driven leaders, remains stronger than ever."

The Forbes list, compiled in partnership with market research firm Statista, is based on survey responses from more than?16,700 recruiters, HR executives, hiring managers and recent job candidates collected between November?2024 and January?2025.

Firms are ranked across three categories:

Executive Search - Firms that place managers in permanent positions with salaries of at least $100,000

Professional and Specialist Search - Firms that place professionals in permanent positions with salaries of less than?$100,000

Temp Staffing - Firms that match job candidates with employers for temporary and contract roles

N2Growth's recognition in the Executive Search category every year since the list's inception stems from its expertise in placing senior leaders in high-impact, mission-critical roles across industries and functions.

ABOUT N2GROWTH

N2Growth is a global leadership consulting and executive search firm with practices serving all industries and functions. With a presence spanning North America, LATAM, EMEA, APAC and Oceania, N2Growth consistently ranks among Forbes' top executive recruiting firms. The firm offers a comprehensive suite of talent acquisition solutions to meet the evolving needs of organizations worldwide. Learn more at www.N2Growth.com .

