Electronic Caregiver, inc.: Electronic Caregiver Launches First-Ever AI-Powered Virtual Care Ecosystem Featuring Interactive Avatar, Now Available via Athenahealth's EHR Network

Addison Care delivers the industry's most comprehensive AI-enabled chronic care platform - offering vitals monitoring, automated wellness checks, caregiver support, and integrated TeleCare services - now accessible to thousands of clinics through Athenahealth's nationwide EHR ecosystem.

LAS CRUCES, NM / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Electronic Caregiver, the leader in intelligent virtual care solutions, has announced the direct integration of its revolutionary Addison Care platform into the athenaOne® electronic health record (EHR) system from athenahealth. This marks the first time a fully interoperable, AI-powered 3D virtual caregiver becomes accessible to thousands of healthcare providers nationwide through a leading EHR platform.

This integration empowers clinics and clinicians with transformative operational and financial advantages:

Streamlined clinical workflows with Addison-generated alerts delivered directly into the athenaOne interface Automated claims generation triggered by patient interactions and billing threshold events, revolutionizing revenue cycle management (RCM) Scalable deployment of RPM, CCM, and TeleCare programs without increasing administrative headcount Improved care delivery and patient engagement with high ROI and minimal friction

"Direct integration of ECG's Addison Care product into the athenaOne EHR is a game changer," said Jason Haughen, CEO of Pinnacle Integrated Medicine, Electronic Caregiver's EHR integration partner. "The resulting workflow, alerting, and claims reporting automations enable clinics to 10x their RPM and CCM programs with no increase in staffing or administrative expenses. The impact on operational efficiencies, patient care, and ROI are unmatched."

Addison Care delivers the Five Pillars of Virtual Care, setting a new gold standard for home-centered clinical support:

Continuous oversight and monitoring using advanced AI, vitals tracking, and activity recognition

Daily patient support via interactive, conversational avatar coaching

Improved protocol adherence through intelligent reminders and personalized engagement

Early identification of changes in health status to prevent escalation

Optimized coordination across the care circle - connecting patients, providers, caregivers, and family members

Simultaneously, Addison addresses the Five Pillars of Patient Concern, answering deeply human questions like:

Longevity and Survival - "Am I going to live longer?"

Independence and Control - "Can I still live the way I want to?"

Comfort and Relief - "Will I feel better - or at least not worse?"

Connection and Belonging - "Will I stay connected to my world and family?"

Understanding and Confidence - "Do I know what's happening - and can I trust the plan?"

Providers using athenahealth can now effortlessly implement Addison Care under existing Medicare CPT codes for chronic care management (CCM), remote patient monitoring (RPM), and 24/7 engagement services - driving improved outcomes and financial performance at scale.

"We are witnessing a pivotal shift in healthcare delivery," said Anthony Dohrmann, CEO and Founder of Electronic Caregiver. "Through our collaboration with athenahealth, providers can now activate a powerful, seamless system that enhances patient outcomes, increases clinic revenue, and fulfills the emotional and physical needs of patients at home. This isn't just innovation - it's a transformation."

This milestone aligns with the vision of Dr. Mehmet Oz, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), who recently stated that "AI-driven avatars are the future front line of care." Addison Care is now the first avatar-based chronic care platform fully integrated into a major EHR system and ready to scale under this forward-looking model.

Key Highlights:

Direct integration with athenaOne , supporting frictionless onboarding and immediate program activation

Enables Medicare-reimbursed care services under existing CPT codes

Seamless in-EHR alerts, claims automation, and patient engagement

Rapid scaling of virtual care with no additional administrative burden

Backed by athenahealth's nationwide clinical network and 277,000+ integrated partner connections

About Electronic Caregiver

Electronic Caregiver redefines home health with Addison Care, the first full-spectrum, AI-powered 3D avatar for virtual patient support. From chronic care and emergency response to telemedicine and behavioral engagement, Electronic Caregiver serves aging, ill, and disabled populations with empathy, intelligence, and precision-enabling next-generation care from hospital to home.

