Instigator: Waldoch Celebrates 50 Years of Excellence

Celebration event to take place on May 17th, 2025, from 12-4pm

FOREST LAKE, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Waldoch, a recognized leader in the custom truck and van conversion industry, is proud to announce the celebration of its 50th anniversary. Since its founding in 1974, Waldoch has set the standard for innovative design, premium craftsmanship, and unmatched customer service in the automotive customization market. To commemorate this milestone, Waldoch will host a 50th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, May 17th from 12-4pm at its headquarters in Forest Lake, Minnesota. Factory tours will be run the week of May 12th-16th from 8am-5:30pm. The event will bring together employees, customers, partners, and automotive enthusiasts to honor the company's rich history and exciting future.

"What started as a small family business has grown into one of the most respected names in vehicle customization," said Founder/President Donald Waldoch. "We're proud of our legacy and the incredible team that has helped us reach this milestone. This celebration is a tribute to everyone who has supported Waldoch over the past five decades." Guests will enjoy a showcase of classic and modern builds, factory tours, food and drink, live entertainment, and Free 50th Anniversary t-shirts. The event will also highlight key moments in Waldoch's history and the evolution of its signature custom vehicle packages. Waldoch continues to innovate with cutting-edge designs and solutions for dealers, fleets, and individual customers nationwide. As the company looks ahead to the future, it remains committed to its core values of quality, integrity, and customer satisfaction.

For more information about Waldoch and the 50th anniversary celebration, please visit www.waldoch.com or contact Billy Waldoch, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

About Waldoch

Our mission is simple: We think traveling should be fun. Travel is a necessity, but it doesn't have to feel like one. We all know what's happened to the commercial flying experience over the years, so why shouldn't America's roads provide the safest, most comfortable, most luxurious experience imaginable? That's the question Donald Waldoch asked himself nearly 50 years ago, and that same spirit drives us to create the most innovative custom luxury and conversion vehicles on the road today. Since the days of bell bottoms and disco balls, we've manufactured vans and trucks worthy of not only quality awards from Ford and GM, but something even harder to earn: happy, returning customers. We've done it by focusing on one thing: Giving you a vehicle that fits your personality, needs, and lifestyle-and making every trip memorable.

