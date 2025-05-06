Blue Sky Scrubs Celebrates International Nurses Week In May

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / In celebration of National Nurses Week, Blue Sky Scrubs, the Austin-based designer medical apparel brand, is proud to announce a special promotion honoring nurses and healthcare professionals everywhere. From May 6-12, all customers will receive 20% off all Blue Sky Scrubs products-no exclusions, no minimum purchase required. This exclusive offer is a heartfelt thank you to the medical heroes who work tirelessly to keep communities safe, healthy, and cared for.

The week-long promotion offers customers 20% off all Blue Sky Scrubs products with no exclusions or minimum purchase. The discount is automatically applied at checkout and available to all customers shopping on www.blueskyscrubs.com. The initiative aims to show appreciation for nurses and healthcare workers who make daily sacrifices in hospitals, clinics, and care centers across the country and abroad.

"This campaign represents both a gesture of gratitude and a reinforcement of Blue Sky Scrubs' long-standing commitment to healthcare professionals," said Shelby Marquardt, founder and chief designer. "We are proud to honor those who give so much to their patients, especially during National Nurses Week."

In addition to the promotional discount, Blue Sky Scrubs is expanding its philanthropic efforts throughout the week by donating scrubs and scrub caps to nonprofit medical missions, nursing school programs, and community health clinics. The company is actively inviting nominations from healthcare organizations and individuals seeking support for their teams.

This effort builds on the company's history of giving, which has included apparel donations to teams serving in Honduras, Kenya, the Dominican Republic, and other underserved regions. Blue Sky Scrubs has also partnered with domestic nursing programs to help equip students entering the healthcare workforce.

Founded over two decades ago, Blue Sky Scrubs designs, manufactures, and distributes high-end medical apparel, including handmade scrub caps and performance stretch scrubs, all from its headquarters in Austin, Texas. The company is widely recognized for combining style and function in its products while maintaining a focus on quality craftsmanship, sustainability, and community impact.

In parallel with the National Nurses Week promotion, Blue Sky Scrubs will spotlight personal stories from nurses and healthcare workers through its social media platforms. Followers are encouraged to engage with the campaign by tagging a nurse or sharing their own experiences using the hashtag ThankYouNurses. Selected participants will receive giveaways including designer scrub caps and Blue Sky gift cards.

The company has stated that its mission during Nurses Week is to elevate the work of healthcare providers while fostering connection and gratitude throughout the medical community.

For more information about Blue Sky Scrubs' Nurses Week campaign, visit www.blueskyscrubs.com or follow @blueskyscrubs on Instagram and TikTok.

About Blue Sky Scrubs

Blue Sky Scrubs is a luxury medical apparel company based in Austin, Texas. For more than two decades, the company has designed and handcrafted high-quality scrubs, scrub caps, lab coats, and accessories for medical professionals across the U.S. and abroad. With a mission to combine comfort, performance, and style, Blue Sky Scrubs has become a trusted name in the healthcare industry. Every item is handmade with care, designed to last, and created to support the heroes who wear them.

Media Contact

Organization: Blue Sky Scrubs

Contact Person Name: Azu Aguilera

Website: https://blueskyscrubs.com/

Email: info@blueskyscrubs.com

Contact Number: +18883025837

Address: 2209 Donley Dr.

City: Austin

State: TX

Country: United States

SOURCE: Blue Sky Scrubs

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/blue-sky-scrubs-celebrates-international-nurses-week-in-may-1024285