DP World's Fleet of Electric Trucks at the Port of Callao Completes 18 Round-the-World Trips With Zero Emissions

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / First anniversary of Latin America's largest electric charging station marks major decarbonization milestone

May 6, 2025 /3BL/ - DP World is celebrating a major sustainability milestone at the Port of Callao, Peru, marking one year since the launch of its electric vehicle charging station and fully electric internal transport vehicle (ITV) fleet.

Over the past 12 months, the company's 20 electric trucks traveled more than 740,000 kilometers-the equivalent of 18 zero-emission trips around the world-and successfully avoided more than 2,400 tons of CO2 equivalent emissions.

Unveiled in April 2024, the charging station at DP World's South Pier Terminal became the first and largest of its kind in Latin America, powered entirely by renewable energy. Equipped with 10 fast chargers delivering 200 kW each, dual-vehicle CCS2-type connectors,. A smart charge management platform further optimizes energy use and tracks CO2 emissions savings.

Each of the electric ITVs operates with an autonomy of approximately 13 hours, enabling continuous, efficient terminal operations. A full recharge takes just one hour and 20 minutes-helping maintain the terminal's productivity while significantly reducing its environmental footprint.

The project is a cornerstone of DP World's broader commitment to cut carbon emissions by 42% globally by 2030, with a more ambitious local goal at Callao to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 90% within the same timeframe.

"To offset the emissions we avoided this year would require more than 1,000 hectares of the Peruvian Amazon working for a full year," said Sany Rodríguez, Senior Director of Safety and Environment at DP World Callao. "Our electric charging station has proven to be not only a sustainable solution but also a highly efficient one-optimizing operational times, improving air quality, and eliminating noise pollution at the terminal."

Beyond emissions reduction, the initiative has strengthened workforce development, with employees receiving advanced training in the implementation, maintenance, and operation of clean energy technologies, enhancing their professional competitiveness in a rapidly evolving sector.

"From round-the-world trips to a journey to the Moon and back, our electric fleet symbolizes a new era of port operations," Rodríguez added. "We are proud to lead the way in sustainable innovation in Latin America and remain firmly committed to advancing energy efficiency across our global operations."

The first-year success of the electric fleet and charging station reaffirms DP World's role as a global leader in sustainable logistics, investing in scalable solutions that drive decarbonization and operational excellence at ports and terminals worldwide.

