Pilates Addiction Ushers In A Bold New Era Of Pilates Fitness

CEO Sarah Luna leads national franchise launch, starting in West Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Pilates Addiction, a next-generation franchise combining purposeful movement, core strength and results-focused training, today opened its first studio in West Hollywood. Supported by patented equipment, expert-led instruction and a results-first approach, the brand enters the national market with expansion already underway in Los Angeles and New York City.

Setting A New Gold Standard in Pilates

At the heart of Pilates Addiction is the WundaFormer, a patented training machine that integrates multiple modalities - reformer, jump board, ballet barre and Wunda Chair - into one performance platform. Combined with expertly designed class programming and anatomy-driven instruction, the studio delivers more than just Pilates - it trains real-world movement, unlocks core strength and redefines what transformation feels like.

At its core, Pilates was designed to build strong, functional bodies. Over time, the method split into two extremes: traditional Pilates, which is often criticized for being too slow, rigid and dogmatic and a range of trendy variations that push intensity at the expense of functional movement and foundational strength. The Pilates Addiction method honors the science and precision of classical Pilates - core activation, alignment, control and breath - while evolving the practice with a modern, athletic edge. Pilates Addiction is the industry's course correction to the extreme.

Led by Proven Fitness Industry Leadership

CEO Sarah Luna, formerly of Xponential Fitness, Club Pilates and Pure Barre, brings over a decade of boutique fitness franchising experience and is building a community-first model that merges performance, accessibility and client loyalty.

"Pilates Addiction was built to meet the moment," says Luna. "Clients want results, connection and a brand they can trust. We've built a system that delivers all three - designed for scale and rooted in substance."

Luna's leadership brings credibility and capability to the franchise's ambitious growth plans. She's assembled experts across operations, Pilates instruction and branding to ensure consistency and quality as Pilates Addiction expands.

Inside the Studio: Design That Moves You

The West Hollywood studio features a bold black-and-gold aesthetic, modern archways, dynamic lighting and premium amenities, including boutique retail and seamless check-in. At its center: the exclusive WundaFormer, driving the studio's signature 50-minute sessions like Ignite, Core+, Max and Mobility RX.

An Obsession Worth Having

Pilates Addiction enters a booming boutique fitness market with a method rooted in purpose, personalization and precision. To celebrate dedication, Pilates Addiction introduces a new membership milestone program, rewarding consistency with perks like exclusive guest passes, early event access and premium rewards.

Pilates Addiction isn't just a studio - it's a movement. By fusing precision-based Pilates with athletic training and expert instruction, the brand delivers sustainable results that keep clients energized, empowered and returning for more.

The West Hollywood studio is now open at 7940 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048. To experience Pilates Addiction, visit Pilates Addiction or follow @mypilatesaddiction on Instagram or Facebook.

ABOUT PILATES ADDICTION

Pilates Addiction is a national boutique Pilates franchise delivering a results-driven experience grounded in functional movement science and expert instruction. Each location is powered by the brand's signature method, which fuses intensity with integrity to create precision-focused sessions that challenge, transform and energize. Studios feature patented reformers exclusive to Pilates Addiction and are led by certified Educators who guide clients through anatomy-informed, full-body training designed to build strength, control and mobility. With sleek, high-energy environments and a consistent commitment to alignment and performance, Pilates Addiction offers more than just a session-it's the healthiest obsession you'll ever have. For more information, visit https://pilatesaddiction.com/.

