Atomera, Inc: Atomera Provides First Quarter 2025 Results

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today provided a corporate update and announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Recent Company Highlights

Signed strategic marketing agreement with leading chip fabrication equipment vendor

Expanded engagements at ST Microelectronics and RFSOI customers to new applications

Built first ever MST-enabled GaN devices at Sandia and began electrical testing

Management Commentary

"Our recently announced collaboration with a leading capital equipment company will strengthen Atomera's deal execution on many different levels. We believe the collaboration will drive our license revenues while growing our partner's capital equipment tool sales giving incentives for both of us to make it a success," said Scott Bibaud, President and CEO. "Our expansion to new application areas with ST and our fabless RF licensee are evidence of the growing opportunities available for MST as we deepen our relationships with our lead customers."

Financial Results

The Company incurred a net loss of ($5.2) million, or ($0.17) per basic and diluted share in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a net loss of ($4.8) million, or ($0.19) per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) in the first quarter of 2025 was a loss of ($4.4) million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($4.0) million in the first quarter of 2024.

The Company had $24.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of March 31, 2025, compared to $26.8 million as of December 31, 2024.

The total number of shares outstanding was 30.7 million as of March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Results Webinar

Atomera will host a live video webinar today to discuss its financial results and recent progress.

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Webcast: Accessible at https://ir.atomera.com

Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the unaudited results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, in this press release, Atomera presents adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is determined by taking net loss and eliminating the impacts of interest, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation. Our definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to the definitions of similarly-titled measures used by other companies. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure, viewed in addition to and not in lieu of our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors by providing a more focused measure of operating results. This metric is used as part of the Company's internal reporting to evaluate its operations and the performance of senior management. A table reconciling this measure to the comparable GAAP measure is available in the accompanying financial tables below.

About Atomera Incorporated

Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Atomera Incorporated, including statements regarding the prospects for the semiconductor industry generally and the ability of our MST technology to significantly improve semiconductor performance. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Among those factors are: (1) the fact that, to date, we have only recognized minimal engineering services and licensing revenues and we have not yet commenced principal revenue producing operations, thus subjecting us to all of the risks inherent in an early-stage enterprise; (2) the risk that STMicroelectronics does not proceed with qualification of MST in its manufacturing process or does not take MST-enabled products to market, (3) risks related to our ability to successfully complete the milestones in our joint development agreements or, even if successfully completed, to reach a commercial distribution license with our JDA customers; (4) risks related to our ability to advance licensing arrangements with our integration licensees to royalty-based manufacturing and distribution licenses or our ability to add other licensees; (5) risks related to our ability to raise sufficient capital, as and when needed, to pursue the further development, licensing and commercialization of our MST technology; (6) our ability to protect our proprietary technology, trade secrets and knowhow and (7) those other risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 4, 2025. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation, to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

-- Financial Tables Follow -

Atomera Incorporated

Condensed Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data)

March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,123 $ 25,778 Short-term investments - 995 Unbilled contracts receivable - 6 Interest receivable 81 73 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 335 240 Total current assets 2,4539 27,092 Property and equipment, net 52 59 Long-term prepaid maintenance and supplies 91 91 Security deposit 14 14 Operating lease right-of-use asset 218 280 Financing lease right-of-use-asset 1,338 1,588 Total assets $ 26,252 $ 29,124 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 761 $ 492 Accrued expenses 195 239 Accrued payroll related expenses 402 1,328 Current operating lease liability 184 260 Current financing lease liability 1,314 1,253 Deferred Revenue - 4 Total current liabilities 2,856 3,576 Long-term operating lease liability - 22 Long-term financing lease liability 113 449 Total liabilities 2,969 4,047 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock $0.001 par value, authorized 2,500 shares; none issued and outstanding as of March 31 2025 and December 31, 2024 - - Common stock: $0.001 par value, authorized 47,500 shares; 30,704 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025; and 30,540 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 31 31 Additional paid in capital 249,981 246,565 Other comprehensive income (loss) - 1 Accumulated deficit (226,729 ) (221,520 ) Total stockholders' equity 23,283 25,077 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 26,252 $ 29,124

Atomera Incorporated

Condensed Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ 4 $ 23 $ 18 Cost of revenue - (13 ) (33 ) Gross margin 4 10 (15 ) Operating expenses Research and development 3,255 2,823 2,858 General and administrative 2,088 1,811 1,811 Selling and marketing 124 248 350 Total operating expenses 5,467 4,882 5,019 Loss from operations (5,463 ) (4,872 ) (5,034 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 270 213 205 Accretion income 6 26 46 Interest Expense (21 ) (25 ) (39 ) Other income (expense), net (1 ) 1 - Total other income (expense), net 254 215 212 Net loss $ (5,209 ) $ (4,595 ) $ (4,822 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.19 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 30,243 28,934 26,038

Atomera Incorporated

Reconciliation to Non-GAAP EBITDA

Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2025 2024 2024 Net loss (GAAP) $ (5,209 ) $ (4,657 ) $ (4,822 ) Depreciation and amortization 12 12 17 Stock-based compensation 1,009 949 1,024 Interest income (270 ) (213 ) (205 ) Accretion income (6 ) (26 ) (46 ) Interest expense 21 25 39 Other (income) expense, net 1 (1 ) - Net loss non-GAAP EBITDA $ (4,442 ) $ (3,911 ) $ (3,993 )

Investor Contact:

Bishop IR

Mike Bishop

(415) 894-9633

investor@atomera.com

SOURCE: Atomera, Inc

